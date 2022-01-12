How to beat Wither in Minecraft 1.18 version

One of the most important parts of Minecraft is its various mobs. Mobs comprise a plethora of entities in the game. While most can be encountered by the player over the course of their journey, others are more elusive and need to be summoned instead of discovered. One of these mobs is the Wither.

The wither is one of the only two boss mobs found in vanilla Minecraft. While the Ender Dragon is bound to the game’s singleplayer “questline” or “campaign”, the wither is unique as it has to be constructed and summoned. It is possible to defeat this mob by the “default” method, which is attacking it with a bow and evading its attacks.

However, other methods have been provided by the game's community and can be considered more efficient. This article will guide players on how to defeat the wither boss mob in Minecraft 1.18 using some of those methods.

Top three methods to defeat the wither in Minecraft

1) Eventlesstew’s Method

This idea is given by Minecraft player Eventlesstew. It requires the following resources:

A set of Netherite armor enchanted with Protection 4

A stack of golden apples

A sword enchanted with the “Smite” enchantment

In this method, the player has to start off and try to avoid taking damage from the wither’s explosion. The next step is to wait for the mob to start chasing the player. Once this is done, all they need to do is sit in one place and keep eating golden apples.

The Netherite armor combined with the golden apples will help the player resist the wither’s attacks. Additionally, the mob will take damage from its own attacks. Players can use their “Smite” sword to deal even more damage and finish off the wither within 2 minutes.

2) Noob Plays Games's method

This idea is given by Minecraft player Noob Plays Games. It requires the following resources:

64 iron blocks

16 pumpkins

1 pickaxe

To use this method, the player will have to explore and scout out a cave with a dead end. The iron blocks are needed to spawn a plethora of iron golems in that dead end.

The next step is to spawn the wither within the crowd of iron golems and avoid the initial explosion. The golems will kill it within 15 seconds while the player gets to a safe distance.

3) Tutorial by YouTuber j4kefradz

Materials needed:

5 Obsidian blocks

4 soul sand blocks

3 wither heads

The player will have to slay the Ender Dragon for this method to work. The first step requires them to come to the exit portal and face west. The next step requires the player to dig a 5x5 area beneath the exit portal, at a height of 3 blocks.

Next, place the obsidian, soul sand, and wither skulls as instructed in the tutorial. After that, players can spawn the wither and kill it as it gets trapped inside the bedrock (which it cannot break).

The Wither is a formidable enemy and essentially has the most health out of any mob in Minecraft. Players are advised to be fully decked in enchanted diamond armor, if not netherite armor.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul