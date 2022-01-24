How to breed and hatch turtle eggs in Minecraft

Breeding and hatching turtle eggs in Minecraft is not the easiest thing. There are various mobs in the game that can breed quite easily and produce offspring, but breeding baby turtles is tricky.

Turtles are uncommon passive mobs in the game. They usually spawn on the sand near a water body. Turtles can easily swim and walk on land, though they are much slower on land than in water.

They can be bred to spawn baby turtles. But they don't directly spawn, they first grow in their eggs. Hence, there is a way to breed baby turtles properly in the game.

Best way to breed and hatch turtle eggs in Minecraft

1) Finding and feeding turtles

First things first, players will need to find turtles in their world. Turtles will only spawn in specific areas with sand and water bodies. Hence, players will have the highest chance of seeing these cute passive mobs near beach biomes with a lot of sand and a vast body of water. Though, they might also spawn near rivers.

Turtles with their eggs (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

After the players find turtles, they must select two and feed them seagrass. Seagrass can be found in seas, oceans, or rivers. They can be obtained by cutting them with shears.

When players feed the turtles, they will enter the 'love mode' and mate with each other. After this, players will have to be patient while one of the turtles finds a suitable spot to lay their eggs. Make sure they are on the sand, as turtles will only lay eggs on the sand.

2) Protecting turtle eggs

After the eggs are laid, the hard part comes of protecting them at all costs. Players will need to ensure that the turtle's eggs are correctly safeguarded. These eggs are one of the most fragile things in Minecraft and can break very easily.

Zombie stomping on the turtle eggs (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The unique yet dangerous part is that hostile mobs will attack these turtle eggs and break them. Mobs like zombies, skeletons, etc., can stand on them and jump to break them. Hence, they need to be protected at all times, especially at night. Players can make a small fenced area around the eggs to protect them and light up the surrounding areas so that no hostile mobs could spawn.

3) Hatching turtle eggs

Baby turtle (Image via Minecraft)

Almost all the turtle eggs hatch at night time in the game. The hatching process of these eggs happens in three stages. Players can't catalyze the process, and it will take its own time. When turtle eggs hatch, tiny and cute baby turtles will spawn. Upon hatching, these baby turtles can drop an item called scutes.

