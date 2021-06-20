How to build an automatic mob farm in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players will come across wonderful and sometimes terrifying creatures called mobs. They can be broadly divided into three categories: neutral, passive, and hostile.

Out of these, passive creatures are the only mobs that don't attack the player, such as cows, sheep, and chickens. Hostile mobs have only one priority: to attack any player they see. Mobs like zombies, creepers, and skeletons are hostile. Neutral mobs like endermen and piglins mind their own business unless a player disturbs them.

Almost all mobs in Minecraft drop something on dying. They also drop experience points when killed by a player. Using mob farms, players can get tons of useful items and XP.

Building an automatic mob farm in Minecraft

Players can build different types of mob farms depending on whether they need food, XP, or mob loot.

Chicken farm

Cooked chicken is one of the best food items in Minecraft. With an automatic chicken farm, players can get as much cooked chicken as they want. Using chicken eggs, players can create an automatic chicken farm.

Players can put some chicken on top of a hopper to collect all the eggs they drop. Using a dispenser system, throw all the eggs into an area with lava on top. As baby chickens have a small hitbox, they will only die after becoming adults.

Spawner-based mob farm

Players can find mob spawners inside dungeons in Minecraft. Spawners are a rare, unobtainable block that spawns mobs whenever a player is nearby. Using them, players can create automatic mob XP farm in Minecraft.

Players can clear the area beneath the spawner and use flowing water to move mobs into a killing chamber. From here, kill them quickly without taking any damage. Place some hopper below the killing area to collect all drops into a chest.

Classic mob tower farm

The classic mob tower is one of the oldest mob farms in Minecraft. Hostile mobs generally spawn in dark places, with light levels below 7. In this farm, players have to make a large dark room for mob spawning.

Using some trap doors and flowing water, players can guide them to the killing room through a long tall tube. Mobs weakened from fall damage are just one hit away from death. Using the mob tower, players can get bones, arrows, unenchanted and enchanted bows, armors, and more.

