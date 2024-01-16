How to build a cave house in Minecraft

Making a cave house in Minecraft is simple yet very useful as it provides a safe base to keep all the ores, smelt them, and take a nap so that phantoms do not attack you. But a house inside a cave differs from one in the plains or any other biome.

Cave houses are also brilliant transit points that can work as storage posts with their transport system. For this reason, learning to make a great cave house is worth it.

Building a cave house in Minecraft: The basics

Make sure to light up the entire cave space (image via Mojang Studios)

There are a few things to know before building the Minecraft cave house. Firstly, caves are known for their constricted horizontal space. This means that while there is a good amount of vertical space, the irregular shape of the caves makes it difficult to build a large house or base.

For this reason, we must build a house that utilizes the vertical space. Stacking items up and using stairs is the best way to use the space efficiently.

The other reason for making a vertical house instead of a wide one is hostile mobs. Caves in Minecraft are full of dangerous mobs such as the creeper, zombies, skeletons, and more. It is better to cover a small amount of space and light it up properly rather than enclosing a large space and having the risk of mobs spawning, as surviving a creeper explosion is not easy.

The build

Building a vertical cave house saves space (Image via Mojang Studios)

The cave house build should be frugal, meaning wood will be used only for support beams and some aesthetic elements. Stone is abundant in Minecraft caves and, hence, the right material to make the base.

Remember to keep the build small in space, no matter your shape. The building should have a bedroom, a storage room, a smelting and cooking room, and proper lighting.

If you want to establish a complete base, more rooms can be added if required. Also, ensure that any outside stairs are either protected or small, as mobs can shoot you or push you off them. If possible, you should make a water elevator using soul sands.

Food source

Stacking up could save space in a cave house (image via Mojang Studios)

A big issue for all the cave dwellers in Minecraft is food. While these structures provide everything from iron and stone to diamond and redstone, they lack a stable food source. So, you must make a small farming area outside the base.

Get some dirt from above and make a 9x9 farm with water in the middle. The next important facet is a light source, which can be fulfilled using torches. Use plenty of torches and keep the farming zone (or room) well-lit.

You can make a bonemeal farm to accelerate the growing process, especially at the beginning of farming.

With these steps, you can make a self-sufficient cave base in Minecraft.