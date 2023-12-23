How to build Christmas tree in Minecraft

Minecraft players would love to celebrate the holiday season by decorating their world with a Christmas tree. The sandbox game provides the perfect chance to get in the jolly mood and create almost anything related to the occasion. One of the best things to design is a custom tree made up of spruce leaves and logs.

Here's a short guide for easily making a Christmas tree in Minecraft.

Steps to build a Christmas tree in Minecraft

1) Collect the items needed

Creating a Christmas tree in Minecraft requires certain types of items (Image via Mojang)

First and foremost, players must gather all the necessary blocks for creating the custom Christmas tree. Here is a list of all the items needed:

10 spruce logs

A stack of spruce leaves

Any eight trapdoors of choice

Nine sea lanterns

A few colored wools of choice

A few froglights

One obsidian block

One end crystal

Many blocks on the list can be chosen by players on their own, like the color of the wool blocks and the type of trapdoors. This way, they can decorate the tree in their preferred style.

2) Create the base

Create the Christmas tree base in Minecraft with sea lanterns, colored wool blocks, and trapdoors (Image via Mojang)

Players must create the base with sea lanterns in a 3x3 configuration and colored wool blocks on top of them. Different trapdoors can be placed on top of wool blocks. This will form the base, at the center of which the tree can be placed.

2) Erect spruce logs and place layers of spruce leaves

Spruce logs and leaves can be placed in different configurations to create unique Christmas trees in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players must place all 10 blocks of spruce logs vertically from the center of the base. Thereafter, they can start putting spruce leaves on the first level. The configuration should look somewhat like the picture shown above. As players go up a layer, the circumference of the tree should reduce, and the configuration can change.

Leave a few spaces where froglights and other colored wool blocks can go. Froglights can lighten up the tree from the inside, while colored wool will be visible through the leaves.

3) Place end crystal on top as a star

End crystal as a star on top of the Christmas tree in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

To finish decorating the Christmas tree, players must carefully place an obsidian block and an end crystal on it. Since the crystal is highly explosive when placed, the obsidian block beneath it must be removed extremely carefully. Once it is removed, it can be replaced by a spruce leaf block. Thus, the Christmas tree is complete.

Of course, players can further decorate it by sticking item frames on the outer area of the tree and placing different colorful objects inside it. Many mods also add various decorative blocks.