How to build chunk loader in Minecraft

Each Minecraft world is divided into small 16x16 segments that are 256 blocks tall. They are called chunks and do not show up normally in the game. By pressing F3+G, players can look at the borders of the chunks in their vicinity.

When a player goes a certain distance away from a chunk, the chunk will no longer load, and the farms and other machines in it will stop working until the player comes back in its range. However, with a chunk loader set up in the same chunk as their farm, it will stay loaded no matter where the player is, and the farms will work all the time.

A guide to making a chunk loader in Minecraft

Items required to make a chunk loader

Eight droppers

Two redstone comparator

Two redstone torch

Two redstone lamp

Four observer

Obsidian blocks for the Nether portal

Flint and steel to light the portal

Solid blocks for building

Four hoppers

Four rails

Four minecarts with hoppers

Procedure

Step 1: Create a nether portal two blocks above the ground.

Step 2 (Image via Minecraft)

Step 2: Place a temporary block on the ground with a hopper going into it and another hopper connected to the first one. As shown, the hoppers need to be precisely below the portal. Then place two blocks next to the hoppers one block higher. Players then need to place two rails on the hopper.

The comparator needs to be facing the same direction as shown here (Image via Minecraft)

Step 3: Put minecarts with hoppers on both rails. Then replace the block to which the hopper was connected with a dropper facing downwards. Place two more droppers on it facing the same direction and place another one on top facing the portal. Then place a comparator next to it and put a block next to it. Put down a redstone torch on that block.

Step 4 (Image via Minecraft)

Step 4: Place a redstone lamp above the redstone torch and place two observers above the comparator facing the redstone torch and the lamp as shown.

Step 5 (Image via Minecraft)

Step 5: Activate the portal using flint and steel and enter the Nether. Make the same contraption with the portal generated in the Nether.

Also Read

Step 6: Cover the open parts of both portals with blocks on both sides.

The chunk loader is now finished, and to use it, players need to place any item on the lowermost dropper. The item will be sent back and forth through the portal, and this will always keep the chunk loaded.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far