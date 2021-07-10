How to build a farmland in Minecraft

Minecraft was made by a Swedish video game development company called Mojang almost ten years ago. With every passing year, many new updates filled with fascinating features and changes come to Minecraft.

Being able to plant seeds and create farms is one of the most vital features in Minecraft as this is the primary source of food for most players in survival and hardcore game mode.

Farmlands are a variant of dirt blocks on which players can plant and grow seeds, root vegetables, and most saplings. Upon breaking, farmland blocks will drop as dirt blocks, even if the pickaxe used by the player has silk touch enchantment.

Also read: How to Make a Farm in Minecraft: Animal farm

Farmland in Minecraft

A source of water is required to grow crops on a farmland (Image via Minecraft)

The only way to get farmland in the player's inventory is by using commands or creative mode. Players will be able to find these blocks naturally in villages where farmer villagers grow various food items such as wheat and pumpkin stem.

Steps for making a farmland

Creating a farmland is simple, and the only item players need is a hoe. Even a wooden hoe can create a farmland, and because of this, players can create a farm in the early phase of a survival world.

To create a farmland, all players need to do is right-click on a dirt block while holding a hoe in their hand. This will tilt the dirt block and convert it into a farmland.

How to use farmland in Minecraft?

Using a farmland is just as simple as creating one. Once the player has acquired seeds or stems that can be grown on a farmland, they just need to right-click on the farmland while holding the seed.

To be able to grow anything on a farmland, a water source is vital, or else the farmland will remain dry. Farmlands will not become dry as long as there is a water source at least four blocks away.

Also read: Top 5 most important micro farms in Minecraft

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's dedicated YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Gautham Balaji