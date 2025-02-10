How to build houses using blueprints in Minecraft

Building is one of the most important gameplay experiences in Minecraft. In the game's limitless map, you can spend hours gathering resources and designing structures. However, not everyone has the ability to build structures. It's not always easy to gather materials and arrange blocks in an aesthetically pleasing manner.

This is where schematic mods like Litematica can be useful. It can help you build even the most complex structures with a click of a button. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use the Litematica mod to build houses using blueprints in Minecraft.

Steps to use Litematica mod to build Minecraft houses using blueprints

1) Download and install the Litematica mod for Minecraft

Litematica can be downloaded from CurseForge (Image via CurseForge)

First, you must download and install the Litematica mod for Minecraft. You can do so by going to the CurseForge website, where the mod is available and constantly updated. As of now, it is only compatible with the 1.21.1 game version and supports modding APIs like Fabric and Quilt.

You must first install the Fabric or Quilt modding API for 1.21.1 from their respective websites. Once this is done, you can download the latest mod file compatible with one modding API, and paste it into Minecraft's root directory in your device. This should be in:

C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\mods

2) Search and download a house blueprint for Litematica to read

Download any house blueprint and paste it into the schematics folder (Image via Abfielder || Sportskeeda Gaming)

After installing the mod, you can start searching the internet for any house blueprint that the Litematica mod detects. You can also find all kinds of different structures that it can instantly build.

While browsing through these blueprints, you need to remember to download the file that the Litematica mod can detect in the game.

Once a blueprint is downloaded, head into the game directory once again and paste the blueprint file inside a folder named schematic. If there is no such folder, create one and paste the blueprint.

3) Use Litematica to paste the blueprint into a world

Load the schematic into the world using Litematica (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

After doing the aforementioned steps, open the official game launcher and launch the modded 1.21.1 game version from the version list. After that, you can enter a world to start tinkering with the mod.

First, press the 'M' button to go into the Litematica menu. From there, you must first head to the configuration menu, and then select the hotkeys menu from the top.

In the hotkeys, you must search executeoperation and bind any key for the action. This will eventually allow you to paste the schematic or blueprint in the world.

Once down, head to the main Litematica menu and select load schematic - a page will open where you should be able to see your downloaded blueprint. Select the blueprint and then hit Load Schematic.

Place the schematic or blueprint anywhere using a stick (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

The entire blueprint will immediately load in front of your in-game character. If you want to move the design around, you can take a stick, and then hold the control button to scroll through different modes visible in the bottom-left corner. Select the Schematic placement mode and start using the stick to place the blueprint anywhere you want.

Once you have it correctly placed somewhere, simply press the keybind set for executeoperation. This will place the entire blueprint structure in the Minecraft world.

