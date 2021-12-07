How to build mob spawning room in Minecraft 1.18 update

The Minecraft 1.18 update was released over a week ago. It brought changes never seen before in the game history. The second phase of Caves and Cliffs Part 2 drastically changed the Overworld generation by introducing new caves and mountains.

The Minecraft 1.18 update was only supposed to be about caves and mountains. But, while modifying these two world features, the developers ended up affecting almost the entire Overworld in some way.

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavesandcliffs… ↢ It’s here! From ice-capped mountain tops to endlessly sprawling cave systems: Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now out on both Java and Bedrock! It’s here! From ice-capped mountain tops to endlessly sprawling cave systems: Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now out on both Java and Bedrock!↣ redsto.ne/cavesandcliffs… ↢ https://t.co/GlmJtGndEU

Along with terrain changes, hostile mob spawning was changed in the Minecraft 1.18 update. Mobs do not spawn in the same way as they used to do in previous versions.

Because of this change, many Overworld farms were affected, including farms based on spawner rooms.

Spawner room in Minecraft 1.18 update

A spawning room now needs complete darkness (Image via Minecraft)

Spawner rooms have been used in Minecraft's mob farms for a long time. It used a simple technique for spawning hostile mobs. Before the 1.18 update, players generally created a platform with light level 7 or below. Sadly, this setup doesn't work anymore.

Spawner rooms in Minecraft 1.18 update need complete darkness. Players can follow these steps to build a working spawner room:

Climb up around 120 blocks above the killing area. Make a platform of the desired size. Create a way to flush mobs downward. Water is the best way to move hostile mobs in spawner rooms. Make sure the light level is 0 everywhere on the platform. Users can press F3 and find out the light level of a block. If the light level is not 0, either surround the platform with walls or create a large roof over it. Doing this will remove all light, and the game will start spawning hostile mobs.

That's it. The spawner room is ready for use. Gamers can create a tall tube through which mobs can fall to their death. The light level is the only difference between spawner rooms in older versions and the Minecraft 1.18 update.

Also Read Article Continues below

Spawner rooms that rely on mob spawners still work as they did in the previous versions. The Minecraft 1.18 update only affected the natural spawning of hostile mobs. Gamers don't need to make any changes to mob spawner farms.

Edited by Ravi Iyer