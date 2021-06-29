How to build a nether wart farm in Minecraft

In Minecraft, nether wart is a fungus that is found in the nether and is vital in the creation of potions. While its main purpose is to be the base for all potions, players are also able to make nether wart blocks and red nether bricks with them.

In order to initially obtain a nether wart, the player has to travel into the nether and find a nether fortress, where nether warts can be found growing near stairwells. However, it can also be found in bastion remnants, where they grow in the central courtyard.

Players who actively make potions don't want to travel far and wide to find nether warts. And that's where nether wart farms come into play. So, let's explore how to make a nether wart farm in Minecraft.

Nether Wart Farm in Minecraft

Required Materials

Creating a Minecraft nether wart farm can actually be rather simple. There are two required materials: nether wart and soul sand. For a beginner farm, it can be as easy as having 4 nether warts and 4 blocks of soul sand. As players get used to the farm and explore more of the nether, they can always upgrade the size of their farm.

Step One: Obtaining and Placing Soul Sand

Soul sand is a block in Minecraft that can only be found in the nether. It is found below Y=34 in the nether wastes, generally in four-block-deep layers. It can also be found naturally in nether wart rooms in nether fortresses.

The easiest way to find soul sand however is by finding a soul sand valley, where soul sand blocks make up a large part of the terrain. When found, players can use anything to obtain it, although using a shovel is the quickest method.

Once the Minecraft player has found and collected enough soul sand, they are able to place the blocks in the overworld. For a nether wart farm, it's most ideal to place the blocks near or even in the player's base.

Step Two: Obtaining and Placing Nether Wart

As stated prior, nether warts can be found in nether fortresses and bastion remnants in the Nether. When the player mines it, a fully mature nether wart yields anywhere between 2-4 nether warts. This can be increased by having a tool enchanted with Fortune.

When the player has obtained as much nether wart as they can or as much as they'd like, they can take it back to where they placed the soul sand. Players just need to right click the soul sand with the nether wart in hand in order to plant them.

Step Three: Harvesting the Nether Warts

Once the nether warts are fully grown, which on average takes about 34 minutes, players are able to harvest them. Unlike most Minecraft crops, bone meal cannot be used on nether warts in order to make it grow quicker.

A Nether wart is fully grown in Minecraft once it reaches the fourth growth state. Like stated previously, fully grown nether warts drop anywhere from 2-4 nether warts. Once the nether wart is harvested, the players just replant the nether wart, and begin the farming cycle.

