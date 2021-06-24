How to build portals in Minecraft

In vanilla Minecraft, there are three dimensions: Overworld, Nether, and the End Dimension. When players spawn in a Minecraft world, they are in the Overworld. This is the only dimension in Minecraft where daylight cycles happen and time flows. On the other hand, there is no day or night in the nether and end dimension. Hence, it is always dark.

To access the other two dimensions, players need to go through their respective portals. For example, they need to go through the nether portal to enter the Nether. To access the end dimension, players must use an end portal, where all twelve eyes of the ender are present.

The end portal cannot be made by the player in survival mode and can only be found in Strongholds. This article dives into how players can build the Nether portal and End portal in Minecraft.

Portals are doorways in Minecraft

Building a Nether portal

A Nether Portal floating in the Nether world (Image via Minecraft)

To build a Nether portal in Minecraft, players need an obsidian, a substantial block formed when a source of water touches lava. Obsidian can generate naturally close to lava pools and in ruined portals. Players can mine the obsidian with a diamond pickaxe or something better.

To make a 4x5 nether portal with no edges, players need at least ten obsidian blocks. Building the portal frame is not enough. To activate it, players need to light up the portal from the inside. They can do this using flint and steel, which are made from flint and iron.

Players can easily build a Nether portal by following these steps:

First, place the obsidian vertically in 4x5 order. Players can make it bigger, but the order needs to be maintained. It is not required for the players to place any block on the four edges of the portal.

Light up the portal using a flint and steel or a firecharge.

The Nether portal allows players to access the nether world and return to the overworld using the same.

Building an End portal

A End portal (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can only build an end portal in creative mode as there is no collectable items such as the End portal frame in survival. However, they can build an End portal in Minecraft by following these steps:

Step 1: Create a 5x5 frame for the portal using the Ender Portal Frame without any blocks on the four edges.

Step 2: Activate the portal by placing an Eye of ender on each portal frame.

Players need to make sure that the tabs in green on top of end portal frames are facing the inside of the portal. By following the steps above, players will be able to create a functioning End portal.

