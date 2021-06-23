How to build a shulker box in Minecraft

Shulker Boxes in Minecraft have been around since the 1.11 update, which was the first release of the Exploration Update, on November 14, 2016. A shulker box, for those who aren't aware, is a block that can store and transport items and is somewhat similar to the enderchest.

However, shulker boxes are considered very valuable, as they can only be obtained naturally after the defeat of the enderdragon. Listed below is everything players need to know about how to obtain and craft their own shulker box in Minecraft.

Shulker Box in Minecraft

Obtaining Materials for a Shulker Box

In order to craft a shulker box, players must first find what are called 'shulkers'. Shulkers are box-shaped hostile mobs found in end cities. They hide in their shell to blend in with the surrounding blocks and guard the city's treasures. Unfortunately, they are the only source of shulker shells, which are needed to craft shulker boxes.

When players find a shulker, they will need to start attacking it until the mob is killed. In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, shulkers will drop 0-1 shulker shells. If the player kills it with a tool enchanted with Looting III, it will drop between 0-4 shells. In Minecraft Java Edition, shulkers have a 50% chance of dropping a shulker shell when killed.

Crafting a Shulker Box

Once shulker shells are obtained, the process to craft a shulker box is very easy. In order to craft one, players need a regular chest, and two shulker shells. In the crafting table, players should place the chest in the middle, with one shulker shell in the slot above it, and one beneath it. That will result in a shulker box.

Shulker boxes can be dyed later on, simply by placing the shulker box and a colored dye into the crafting table. It can be dyed to the following colors: white, orange, magenta, light blue, yellow, lime, pink, gray, light gray, cyan, purple, blue, brown, green, red and black.

