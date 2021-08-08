How to build survival farms in Minecraft

Without a good source of food, surviving Minecraft can become very hard. The player's hunger levels will start depleting if they do not consume enough food from time to time.

Once this level falls to zero, they will start taking damage, and their health points will decrease. Creating a farm is vital to have a food source as players will need it ever so often. From this article, players can learn how to build farms in Minecraft.

Building Farms in Minecraft: A step-by-step guide

To build an 8x8 farm, players must have the following items:

Wooden hoe or better

1 Water bucket

35 Fences

1 Fence gate

65 Seeds of any crop they want to grow

Step 1: Place the fences and fence gate to make a square on a flat surface of dirt blocks. This will prevent mobs from entering the farm.

Step 2: Till the dirt blocks using a hoe to convert them into farmland blocks. This can be done by right-clicking on the dirt blocks while holding the hoe.

Farm on which most crops can be grown (Image via Minecraft)

Step 3: Break a farmland block that is closest to the center of the rectangular plot. Then players need to place a water source in that hole using a bucket of water.

Step 4: Place the seeds on the farmland blocks by right-clicking.

This farm will work for most crops in the game. However, if the player wants to grow items like pumpkin and melons in their farms, they will have to follow the following steps:

Step 1: Place fences in a 10x10 square shape on a platform of dirt blocks. Players need to place a fence gate where they want the entrance of the farm to be.

Pumpkin and melon farm (Image via Minecraft)

Step 2: Place two water sources straight and till the dirt blocks using the hoe in the same pattern as shown in the above picture.

Step 3: Place the seeds on the farmland blocks.

If the player wants their crops to grow faster, they can use bone meal on them. Minecrafters can also use the "/gamerule randomTickSpeed <value>" command to increase the growth rate of their crops permanently.

