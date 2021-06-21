5 best food items in Minecraft 1.17 Java Edition

Survival is one of the major aspects of Minecraft. In the blocky world of Minecraft, players will face many dangerous creatures trying to kill them. While fighting them and exploring the world, players will take damage and lose hearts from their health bar.

Recovering health points consumes hunger from the hunger bar. Players can refill their hunger bar by eating food items. Minecraft has different varieties of food available such as fruits, raw meat, cooked meat, and more.

Each food restores a certain amount of hunger points on eating.

Best food items in Minecraft

#5 - Glow berries

Glow berries (Image via Minecraft)

Glow berries are a new food item added to the Minecraft 1.17 update. While they don't restore too many hunger points, players can farm them easily with bonemeal. Players can find glow berries in minecart chests found in mineshafts.

Glow berries can also be hung from the bottom of blocks and used as a light source. They produce light at level 14. Players can use them for breeding foxes as well.

#4 - Golden carrots

Golden carrots are amazing food for experienced players who have progressed far into the game. Players can craft golden carrots using one carrot and eight gold nuggets. Rather than crafting, players can get golden carrots by trading with master-level farmers.

Eating one golden carrot will restore three hunger points in Minecraft. Players can also use it to breed horses, donkeys, mules, and rabbits.

#3 - Bread

Use wheat to make bread (Image via Mojang)

Even though breads are quite old, they are still one of the best food choices. One bread can restore two and a half hunger points. Early in the game. players can farm some wheat to make bread and not worry about food for some time.

Players can also steal haybales from villages and turn them into breads. Another way to obtain them is through villager trading.

#2 - Golden Apple

Golden apple (Image via Minecraft)

Golden apples are definitely one of the costliest food items in Minecraft. To craft one golden apple, players eight gold ingots and one apple. Players can also find golden apples in loot chests.

Eating one golden apple recovers two hunger points along with two absorption hearts for four minutes. Players also receive regeneration II effect for five seconds.

#1 - Steak

With a cow farm, players can get loads of steak in Minecraft. Cows are easy to find, kill and farm. Players can breed cows by feeding them wheat. On dying, they will drop raw beef that can be cooked to make steak. When a cow dies while on fire, it will drop steak instead.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.

