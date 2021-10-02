Wood is one of the most important items in Minecraft, and players can get it from trees. Wood has a variety of uses in Minecraft, and players will need it throughout their gameplay. But trees can take a long time to grow, and players might not be able to wait. Tree farms are one way around this.

Tree farms in Minecraft are farms dedicated to growing trees. Want to build a tree farm in Minecraft but don’t know how? Here’s our guide to help you get started.

How to build a tree farm in Minecraft

Automatic tree farm

Dig a 5x5 pit. Put a stone brick in every corner. Build nine blocks up from each stone brick. Place a stone brick on top of each column. Connect these with spruce logs. Go back to the bottom of your farm. Connect the spruce logs with a short wall of planks. Then pick a side to use as an entrance for your farm. Destroy the log adjacent to the stairs. Replace with stone and connect these with more spruce logs. Place stairs on top of the logs. Then place glass. Place a stone block in the center of the empty roof. Place spruce stairs around this block. Put a dirt block on the inside of the farm. Place a spruce plank on one side of the remaining dirt block. Put a redstone comparator on top of it. Break the wall block behind the plank and put redstone in the empty space. Go to the other side of the dirt block. Place an observer. It should be looking down on the redstone comparator. Go back inside and place a redstone comparator under the plank. Place another comparator opposite this, and then place another next to that. Connect the comparators with redstone. Put down a redstone torch and a repeater. Then place redstone to turn it on. Place an observer, so it starts blinking. Place a spruce plank and lever. Put the bone meal in the dispenser. Place a sapling in the dirt, and switch the lever on.

Players can use them as an easy and renewable source of wood, and they can even automate them. While they may require a bit of extra set-up, automatic tree farms are great for Minecraft players who don’t want to spend their spare time waiting for their trees to grow. Automated tree farms are a great way for players to get wood quickly in Minecraft.

