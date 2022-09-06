How to buy items on Minecraft Marketplace

With the introduction of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, players gained a new way to access and install downloadable content. Instead of manually installing mods, which can sometimes be messy, Mojang introduced the Minecraft Marketplace.

Using an in-game currency known as Minecoins — though the Playstation version still uses its own currency — players can purchase various pieces of content from the marketplace to use in-game. This includes skins, maps, texture packs, mini-games, and more.

Another great thing about the marketplace is that some of its content available is free. This is great news for players who don't want to purchase Minecoins. However, newer players may not be familiar with how to download content using the marketplace. Fortunately, the process to do so can be found below.

Download content from Minecraft marketplace with ease

To make the download and installation process of content easy, Mojang has taken steps to ensure the Minecraft Marketplace is as accessible as possible. Players have the ability to scroll through its front page as well as pick specific categories to get the specific content they want. It's even possible to filter items based on pricing and other factors.

Here are the steps to download content from the marketplace:

On the main menu, players must click the Minecraft Marketplace button. At the main splash screen, they should navigate to the desired content page. Players can use various filters here, including the star rating of the item, its price, and what kind of downloadable content it is. Next, gamers should open the DLC's page. Here, players can purchase the content directly. If they don't have enough Minecoins to make the transaction, they'll be offered the opportunity to enter relevant payment information and purchase Minecoins via microtransactions. Free DLC content won't require this particular step, and the download should begin automatically. For downloaded texture packs, resource packs, and maps, players can access these new pieces of content at the world-creation and editing menu. New player skins that have successfully been downloaded will be available via the dressing room function at the main menu. The dressing room can also be accessed in-game from the pause menu.

Now, players know how to download and access the content obtained from the marketplace. If gamers are looking for a particular content type and don't wish to employ filters, they can just use the search bar to get the specific desired DLC. This process might require them to enter the name of a particular item or its creator, though. No matter what, players should be able to find what they're looking for in quick order.

If players decide they've had enough of the downloaded content, they're allowed to uninstall it via settings found on the main menu. DLCs take up space on a gamer's device, so if they are running out of storage room, this may be a good idea.

