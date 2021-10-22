How to carve a Minecraft pumpkin for Halloween

Minecraft players hoping to take full advantage of the impending Halloween holiday may want to grow a few pumpkins as they can be carved and even converted into Jack O' Lanterns.

There's never a better time for carved pumpkins and Jack O' Lanterns in Minecraft than the Halloween season, and they can be made quickly and easily to decorate nearly anything.

In addition to being used for haunted festivities, pumpkins are also crucial in creating iron and snow golems and pumpkin pie. They can even be used as helmets once carved.

Minecraft: Carving a pumpkin and making a Jack O' Lantern

Players will first need to grow and harvest a pumpkin in Minecraft before they get to work on carving. Fortunately, these crops are particularly easy to grow and don't require any real upkeep as long as their plots are close to a source of water.

Once fully grown, users can simply remove the pumpkin and allow the vine to create another over time.

After snagging a pumpkin for their inventory, Minecraft gamers can find a suitable spot to place their new pumpkin. Then, all they need to carve the pumpkin is to use a pair of shears on it as if they were clipping wool from a sheep mob.

Only two iron ingots are required to create a pair of shears, so they should be easy to craft if players don't have a pair on hand. After that, users can simply use the shears on the pumpkin with the right-click/use button, and a face will be carved into the pumpkin.

The crop will even drop some seeds in case gamers want to plant a few more.

Readers may want to go one step further in their Minecraft pumpkin escapades. They can use a crafting table and place the carved pumpkin in the center of the grid with a torch directly underneath it to create a Jack O' Lantern.

Not only do these decorative blocks look perfect for the Halloween season, but they also provide a solid source of light. This is especially useful for those starting out in a Minecraft world, as they may not have access to things like glowstone or massive amounts of lanterns.

