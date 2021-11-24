How to change random tick speed in Minecraft

Ticks in Minecraft are essentially a single cycle of the game's algorithm. Minecraft relies on this algorithm to function, and it is constantly running in a loop to respond to players’ actions and generate their world in-game. The game runs at a rate of 20 ticks per second, with one tick every 0.05 seconds.

Random ticks affect things in Minecraft, which the game considers random, such as crop growth or fire spread. By adjusting their game's random tick speed, Minecraft players can alter the speed that these things happen. Not sure how to do this? Here's a quick guide to help you get started.

Changing Minecraft's random tick speed

What does random tick speed affect?

Minecraft players who raise their random tick speed will see several changes in-game. These changes can include things such as:

Crops and saplings maturing quicker

Turtle eggs hatching faster

Fires burning out and spreading much quicker

Mushrooms spreading faster

Leaves decaying quicker

Grass and mycelium spreading faster

Players who change their random tick speed may first want to make sure that they don't have anything that might easily catch on fire, as an increase in this quality will make fires much more difficult to put out.

Changing random tick speed with commands

Using commands

Setting the value this high may make your game unplayable (Image via Minecraft)

Players can change their game's random tick speed by using the "/gamerule randomTickSpeed" command. This helpful command will increase the number of random ticks that occur per block.

Players can use the randomTickSpeed command by following these easy steps:

Hop on your computer and boot up the latest version of Minecraft. Navigate to the chat bar in-game. You can do this by typing 't' or '/'. Enter the command "/gamerule randomTickSpeed [ ]". Be sure to replace the end brackets with your new randomTickSpeed value.

Using world settings

World settings in Java Edition (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players can also change the game's random tick speed when creating their own custom world. They can do this by finding the 'random tick speed rate' setting in their world's settings and manually altering it.

The default randomTickSpeed value is dependent on which version of Minecraft players are running. For Java Edition players, the default randomTickSpeed value is three. For Bedrock Edition players, this value is set to one.

The higher the number, the more random ticks will occur. If the randomTickSpeed value is set to zero, it will disable random ticks altogether.

