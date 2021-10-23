How to change size of maps in Minecraft 

Maps are extremely important in Minecraft. They're the only accurate way to know where a player is going and are also used for seeing what is around the player's location. A small map does that the best; it shows the surrounding area in detail. The downside to that is that it only covers a small area.

There are several other sizes of a map in Minecraft, but players essentially have to upgrade them.

Getting a fully upgraded map helps get around in the game, but it is paramount for a Bedrock Edition achievement: a grid made up of perfectly filled, maxed-out maps. Here's how players can change their map size.

Minecraft: Changing the map size

Players can get a map in one of two ways: the starter map that can be turned on in world settings before starting a world or creating one in the game. The former will give a level three map (out of four), and the latter provides the first level, so an expansion is in order either way.

The way to craft a map is almost the same as expanding an existing one. To make a map, players will need a cartography table, which can be crafted or found in a village. Two paper and four wood planks of any kind will craft one table. After that, players will need lots of paper and a compass.

Cartography tables can often be found in villages naturally (Image via Minecraft)

The compass will be used to craft a locator map, meaning it will have an icon for the Minecraft player and any friends they are playing with on the same world. This is the easiest map to use because it can tell players which direction they are going. Placing the paper and the compass in the table will create the level one map.

After that, or if players have a starter map, the expansion is pretty simple. Players can place the map in the top slot and a blank piece of paper in the bottom slot, which will expand and zoom out the map. Minecraft players can repeat this process until they have a full level four map (once for the starter map and three times for the crafted map).

