How to check achievements in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Minecraft achievements don't do much in terms of gameplay, but they provide players with objectives to test their skills and award them bragging rights. Bedrock Edition has a lot more achievements than Java Edition, and there are a few that are quite difficult to achieve. For example, "The End... Again..." requires players to have successfully defeated the Ender Dragon and then respawned it, both of which are quite difficult.

Since there are so many Bedrock Edition achievements, Minecraft players often need a progress check when hunting certain objectives. Here's how players can track their achievements in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Ways to check achievement progress in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

There are a few ways to check achievements in Minecraft Bedrock Edition, but only one of them is present in-game. Minecraft, being a title owned by Microsoft, runs in the company's ecosystem, meaning that the Xbox framework is baked in. For a couple of these methods, the Xbox app or an Xbox is required.

For players on a Nintendo Switch, mobile phone or device, PlayStation, or even a computer, there is a section in the profile tab of Minecraft where achievements can be checked. This will show which ones have been completed, and for the ones that aren't, it will show progress. For example, for the Master Trader achievement, players have to trade 1,000 emeralds to villagers. If they've traded 560, it will say it is 56% complete.

The other methods, for Xbox users, are much simpler. Many Xbox users have the Xbox app, as do Pocket Edition users. Pocket Edition users can sign in using a Microsoft account, which can be connected through the Xbox app. Regardless, all Xbox achievements are housed in the app, so players can navigate to that section and check their progress.

It can also be done on the Xbox itself by finding the Achievements section on their dashboard and checking the achievement progress.

Note for Nintendo Switch users: If Switch Minecraft players are checking through the Xbox app or the Xbox console, the game won't be listed under "Minecraft."

Instead, there is another game listed as "Minecraft for Nintendo Switch." This is where the achievements that are completed on the Switch will be found. Although a bit confusing, the difference in naming helps distinguish a Switch copy from another console copy of Minecraft.

