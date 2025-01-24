How to check how many hours you have in Minecraft

In Minecraft, you can spend hours mining, building a base, and exploring the world. The sandbox's vast map, unique mobs, and endless possibilities can take up a lot of your time. While most games and game launchers offer a way for you to see how much time you have spent in the game, Minecraft does not show this statistic in a straightforward way.

Hence, here is a short guide to check how many hours you have spent in Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition.

Steps to find out how much time you have spent in Minecraft Bedrock and Java Editions

Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Finding the total number of hours in Bedrock Edition is much easier (Image via Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, you can find the total number of hours played more easily than in Java Edition. Bedrock Edition simply shows the total number of hours you have spent with the game open, which is what most video games and game launchers show.

To find the total number of played hours in Bedrock Edition:

Open the game. Head to your profile in the main menu from the bottom left corner. Select the Stats tab on the left. See the Time Played number.

The time spent playing Bedrock Edition will be shown in minutes, hours, and days. You must convert the days you spent playing into hours if you want the hour count specifically.

Minecraft Java Edition

Java Edition only shows the number of days played in each world (Image via Mojang Studios)

As mentioned above, finding the number of hours played in Minecraft is much trickier in Java Edition. This is because this edition does not show the cumulative time spent in the game. Instead, you can only see how many days you spent in each world you created.

Here are the steps to find the time spent on a single world in Java Edition:

Open the game. Head to single-player or multiplayer. Enter a world. Press the pause menu. Select the Statistics Tab. Scroll down till you find Time Played to get the number of days you have played in that world.

If you have multiple worlds in which you have played the game for several years, you will have to enter each of those worlds, check the number of days spent on it, and then add them up. Furthermore, you might not be able to check the time spent on worlds that you have deleted or are corrupted.

