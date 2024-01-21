How to check Minecraft realm seed

Minecraft seeds are specific codes that guide the game’s algorithm to generate the world you spawn and play in. The game has a set of algorithms that decide what to generate as the player moves. This is the reason why you can see the world being "generated" as you explore, with different probabilities of generating villages, caves, forests, etc. A similar algorithm is also used to determine the mineral ores and loots when mining or fishing.

When a new game starts, players usually spawn in a random biome with a random seed. However, players can input specific seeds if they want to start the game in a specific biome or location. While putting the seed is fairly simple, things can get a bit tricky when it comes to finding the seeds in realms.

Checking Minecraft realm seed

Finding the seed for the realm world in Minecraft (image via Mojang)

Realms is a subscription-based service that allows players access to their specific server to play Minecraft with their friends. Realms give players control over the world compared to the basic multiplayer game.

So how can someone know the seed of the world if they are playing in someone’s realm? Only the owner of the realm can access the seed of the world, not the operator or other players.

So, if you are playing in someone’s realm, you must ask them to find out the seed. If you own the realm, here’s the entire process in easy steps:

1) The owner needs to open the game, go to the main menu, and select the active realm. Then, click on the pencil icon next to the realm world and download the world. This process is important as the world is not on the device but the server.

2) After the download is completed, go to the world and select the realm world. Then, open the world menu to access the settings and find the "game" option wherein the seed of the world will be present.

A few things about realms

As mentioned before, Realms is a paid subscription service. This means that players must pay a monthly fee to access the server. The price varies depending on the region.

Any progress achieved on the realm, from all the buildings to loot, will be stored in the server unless the owner downloads the world file. If the owner cancels the subscription, the world file will be stored in the realm for some days, after which the entire world will be deleted.

Although players will get notified that their world will be deleted through email, it is better to always download the world file before closing the realm.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Minecraft guides, tutorials, and news.