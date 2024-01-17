Minecraft world seeds come in a nearly infinite combination of terrain layouts, occasionally resulting in some pretty aesthetically pleasing landscapes. From breathtaking mountain peaks to perfect sunset vistas on the shoreline, there's a lot to love about Minecraft aesthetic seeds, even if they aren't necessarily the greatest for running Survival or Hardcore Mode.

These seeds exemplify the incredible worlds and landscapes that Minecraft's seed generation can create. Regardless of whether players spawn in a magnificent environment or have to travel to get to one, these seeds won't disappoint players when it comes to pleasing aesthetics that are begging to be captured or even built upon.

Let's look at some amazing and best Minecraft aesthetic seeds.

Best Minecraft aesthetic seeds for version 1.20 worth checking out

1) Blacksmith Island (-2249399591983121695, Bedrock)

This Minecraft island seed looks great and should be nice in Survival Mode, too (Image via YourLocalKnight/Reddit)

As far as the best Minecraft aesthetic seeds go, this one in particular is also quite useful for survival runs. In addition to starting on a survival island complete with a 5-blacksmith village, the island looks quaint. It has a few extra amenities, including a ruined portal at (X: 56 Z: 152) and an abandoned mineshaft at roughly (X: 200 Z: 8).

Even if players are checking this seed out in Creative Mode, there should be plenty to offer on the spawn island regarding aesthetic value, especially if they spend some time renovating and improving the village.

2) Floating Waterfall Island (9171003262297420082, Java)

This floating island would be perfect for taking Minecraft screenshots (Image via Elygor77/Reddit)

This may not be the first seed featuring a floating island in Minecraft, but it does possess one that's quite visually appealing. After spawning, players don't need to do much more than look to their left to find a floating island complete with a miniature savanna biome and waterfalls on opposite sides of the levitating landmass.

There's quite a bit of surface value for building, but the island in this seed also just looks great on its own. What players do with it is up to them, but regarding terrain anomalies in Minecraft, this one is quite nice to gaze at.

3) Jungle Temple Mountain (9171003262297420082, Java)

This jungle temple nestled in a mountain is quite an unusual occurrence (Image via LordOryx/Reddit)

It isn't too often that a warm biome like a jungle can be found within the valley of a chilly mountain range, but that's exactly what players can see in this Minecraft seed. After spawning, players can head to roughly (X: -312 Z: -296) to find a jungle biome and temple nestled within a mountain valley, which looks incredible thanks to the contrast between the mountain and the jungle.

Complete with multiple wood types and a flowing river reaching one of the peaks of the mountains; this seed can offer a very pleasing location to enjoy on its own or as a future building site for a new design or project.

4) Meteorite Above (954834732840825256, Bedrock)

A chunk of rock floating ominously above multiple Minecraft structures is an interesting combination (Image via Fragrant_Result_186/Reddit)

Floating landmasses have become somewhat more common as of Minecraft 1.20, and this seed offers a pretty intriguing example. At about (X: 131 Z: 190), players can find not only a combined village, pillager outpost, and jungle temple on the surface of a lake but also a chunk of stone floating overhead.

All things considered, this is a pretty intriguing and rare occurrence and looks incredible when viewed at a distance. Maybe players can even bridge the gap between the village and the floating chunk of rock or build atop the rock itself.

5) Potential Volcano Build (-5081732893029837383, Java and Bedrock)

Minecraft fans can create an eye-popping volcano with the right lava bucket placement in this seed (Image via Fragrant_Result_186/Reddit)

If players have ever wanted to create a volcano that can stand the test of time, this Minecraft seed might meet the demand. From the spawn point, players can travel or teleport to roughly (X: 150 Z: 80) to find a very impressive mountain range on an island with plenty of natural forest coverage and a few waterfalls.

With enough lava buckets on hand, players could form this mountain range into a volcano for the ages. However, plenty of other mountain-themed builds could also serve very well on this remote island.

6) Incredible Jungle Cliffs (694269426943212380, Java and Bedrock)

The cliffs near this Minecraft seed's spawn are a sight to behold (Image via Stofix_/Reddit)

Sometimes, a Minecraft seed comes along that looks spectacular when it comes to terrain (and will likely benefit in a huge way from the right shaders), and this seed is a strong contender. Players can head roughly (X: 200 Z: 200) from the spawn point to find an immaculate set of seaside cliffs with plenty of jungle biome overgrowth lining them.

The small caverns and nooks within the cave face are an excellent touch, and the seafloor is high enough to be visible from the ocean's surface to a moderate degree. This natural terrain is gorgeous, and players can create builds or take screenshots with it right from the spawn point.

7) The Three Valleys (4197253005998287983, Java)

Sometimes mountains create some very appealing formations (Image via MuchMuch1/Reddit)

If Minecraft fans love their mountain ranges and valleys, then this seed might be worth a look. At roughly (X: -100 Z: -130), they can find a mountain range with a design that allows for three independent valleys filled with forests.

Not only is this quite pleasing to the eye on its own, but the potential for intriguing town or village builds is relatively high if players are willing to take advantage of it.

8) A Monument Divided (52121536503644199, Bedrock)

This seed features an ocean monument split by its surrounding biomes (Image via MZEEN1367/Reddit)

Biome diversity can be a beautiful thing in Minecraft, and this seed sweetens the pot by adding an ocean monument in the middle of several warm climate biomes, including badlands, deserts, and jungles. The ocean monument rests roughly (X: 155 Z: -149) and even includes a small sinkhole for players to utilize to approach the aquatic structure.

Even the waters surrounding the monument are partially split between the badlands and the desert, which makes for some nice duality in the overall color scheme.

9) Cherry Grove Loch (-5789130306541334628, Java)

This seed's terrain is quite satisfying and also offers plenty of build potential (Image via LordOryx/Reddit)

Combining the aesthetics of Scotland and Japan, this Minecraft seed offers a compelling loch surrounded by cherry grove biomes at (X: 950 Z: 100). The nearby cave system provides some free-flowing lava in case players are interested. The overall terrain would make for an excellent bridge build or one facing the loch from the cherry grove cliff face.

This seed could thrive in either Survival or Creative Mode, but players are ultimately free to build upon (or preserve) this lovely terrain however they wish.

10) Multi-Biome Crater (4220406854595733805, Bedrock)

The crater in this seed has a few goodies in the form of structures (Image via Fragrant_Result_186/Reddit)

It's beautiful when Minecraft's terrain splits pretty evenly into two halves, which this seed certainly has going for it. At about (X: 200 Z: 280), players can find a combination of a village, a pillager outpost, and a ruined nether portal resting on the shore of a lake crater. Even better, the crater rests between a split of two biomes: savanna and badlands.

Although the split isn't perfectly even, it's pretty crazy to think that the game's world generation accomplished something so close. Whatever the case, this seed could present some exciting build opportunities or be a nice place to take a handful of screenshots.

