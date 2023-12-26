Minecraft 1.20.4 shaders are a vast collection of packs that players can download to extensively improve their in-game visuals. By providing their own lighting effects and post-processing, shaders can help players make gorgeous vistas in their worlds beyond what Mojang's initial lighting and rendering functions can achieve.

Even though the 1.20.4 update is relatively new, several Minecraft 1.20.4 shaders are available to download. Each pack has a distinct style, and many are highly configurable to help accommodate what players seek out of their effects. However, players should note that installing shaders can have performance impacts, which they'll want to account for.

Regardless, if players are hunting for fresh shaders in version 1.20.4, several options come to mind immediately.

Seven of the best Minecraft 1.20.4 shaders worth checking out

1) Aurora's Shaders

Aurora's Shaders offers Minecraft 1.20.4 shaders packed with color and vibrance (Image via CrafterAurora/Modrinth)

Bringing plenty of color and brightness in a single Minecraft 1.20.4 shader, Aurora's Shaders are based on the massively popular Complementary Unbound shaders. This shader pack doesn't try to reinvent the wheel by adding a ton of visual effects from outside the game and instead aims to offer bright and crisp lighting that makes every block texture's color pop.

Since it doesn't introduce a ton of extra graphical bells and whistles, Aurora's Shaders should be pretty lightweight and performance-friendly on most hardware platforms.

Aurora's Shaders Download

2) LS Renderpearl

LS Renderpearl is an efficient, appealing, and low-requirement Minecraft 1.20.4 shader (Image via Luracasmus/Modrinth)

Created with the Iris Shaders mod in mind, LS Renderpearl is a Minecraft 1.20.4 shader that offers many of the benefits of other major shaders without compromising resource requirements. Anti-aliasing is provided automatically alongside tone map operators, ambient occlusion for objects, and variable settings for fog generation.

This pack should be beneficial for players struggling with FPS issues and drops when using other shaders. LS Renderpearl even automatically disables shadow rendering to improve framerate in low-contrast situations where shadows wouldn't stand out as much, which should lighten the performance load.

LS Renderpearl Download

3) Complementary Shaders - Unbound

If players want a Minecraft 1.20.4 shader with tons of versatility ranging from low-end device compatibility to gorgeous effects and visuals, Complementary Reimagined's Unbound configuration may be worth looking into. This shader pack comes with presets ranging from Potato to Ultra, but all settings offer a considerable quality improvement over Mojang's vanilla visuals.

Effects have been custom-built for just about every in-game block. Since it's so versatile, countless players should be able to enjoy Complementary Reimagined - Unbound without too many performance hits.

Complementary Reimagined - Unbound Download

4) Potato Shaders

Potato Shaders for Minecraft 1.20.4 will run with a minimal performance impact (Image via RRe36/CurseForge)

Unfortunately, not every player's device can work with the demands of the most popular Minecraft 1.20.4 shaders, which is where Potato Shaders come in. These shaders aim to have the most lightweight performance impact possible, offering quality lighting but leaving out resource-hungry additions like dynamic shadows.

Potato Shaders are highly customizable, allowing players to fine-tune their experience to keep a stable FPS while enjoying their new visuals. With this pack, most modern machines should be able to handle the graphical improvements without ending up with framerate drops or visual artifacts.

Potato Shaders Download

5) Pixel Perfect

The Pixel Perfect Minecraft 1.20.4 shaders keep content creators in mind (Image via Epcr/Modrinth)

This Minecraft 1.20.4 shader is one of the most customizable of its kind, offering three tiers of presets based on vanilla aesthetics while improving them with effects that include improved lighting, color grading, randomized wind and foliage physics, and more. The developer states that many settings are also geared toward video creators and streamers, which may be worth considering.

Overall, Pixel Perfect shaders are lightweight and can be fine-tuned to most specifications, making them a very useful option in version 1.20.4.

Pixel Perfect Download

6) Night Vision Shaders

Night Vision Shaders aren't exactly intended for visual improvements but do serve a useful function (Image via Linusdev/Modrinth)

Night Vision Shaders aren't exactly what most conventional fans will think of when considering Minecraft 1.20.4 shaders worth downloading, but they're incredibly useful. These shaders effectively brighten all of the darker areas in-game, making them visible at a distance without players needing to increase their gamma, which can make well-lit areas look pale by comparison.

The title says it all, Night Vision Shaders offer an effect similar to Night Vision Potions, but players can keep it active indefinitely.

Night Vision Shaders Download

7) Super Duper Vanilla Shaders

Players may be familiar with vanilla-themed Minecraft 1.20.4 shaders, but Super Duper Vanilla Shaders are in a league of their own. Taking its visual styling from the canceled Super Duper Graphics Pack, these shaders offer breathtaking lighting effects in every in-game dimension, natural but beautiful color grading, and light rays that can even permeate the deep ocean.

Toss in effects like emissive particles, specular highlighting, volumetric lighting, and Story Mode-style clouds, and it's no surprise that Super Duper Vanilla Shaders remain very popular in the 1.20.4 update.

Super Duper Vanilla Shaders Download

