Minecraft Physics mod now features realistic ocean waves

The Minecraft Physics mod is indisputably one of the most impressive physics overhauls seen in the game. The Pro version of the mod now provides incredible water physics, complete with tides and buoyancy that few mods can match.

The Minecraft Physics mod is available for versions 1.19+, 1.18.2, 1.17.1, and 1.16.5 for both the Forge and Fabric mod loaders. However, certain features offered by the mod depend on which version players are using and whether they're using the Pro or the standard version. The mod also provides liquid physics outside of the oceans, which are currently in beta but players certainly can't argue with the incredible results.

Water physics is just the beginning for the Pro version of the mod, and players may want to consider acquiring it to see just how impressive it is.

What Features Minecraft Physics Pro Provides

Block shards fall into the water in the Minecraft Physics mod (Image via Hodilton/YouTube)

If players want to download the Pro version of the Physics mod, they'll need to spend a little bit of money. Specifically, fans will have to head to the developer's Patreon page at https://www.patreon.com/Haubna and subscribe to its $10 per month Programmer Tier at a minimum to gain access to the Physics mod's pro server. Considering this mod's vast improvements, it's well worth the money if players are willing to spend it.

All Features Offered in Minecraft Physics Pro for Version 1.19+

Ocean Physics - Players can face the tides and forces of wind while out at sea with this future, making exploring oceans much more precarious compared to vanilla. Especially in inclement thunderstorm weather.

- Players can face the tides and forces of wind while out at sea with this future, making exploring oceans much more precarious compared to vanilla. Especially in inclement thunderstorm weather. Smoke Physics - When blocks are aflame, this feature produces billowing smoke that rises to the sky.

- When blocks are aflame, this feature produces billowing smoke that rises to the sky. Snow Physics - Snow blocks and coverage are softened to provide imprints when players walk across them.

- Snow blocks and coverage are softened to provide imprints when players walk across them. Liquid Physics Beta - Real-time liquid simulation provides exceptional fluid dynamics with water and lava that make them appear much more realistic.

- Real-time liquid simulation provides exceptional fluid dynamics with water and lava that make them appear much more realistic. Cloth Physics - Capes, banners and more cloth-based blocks now flow with the wind and react to collisions.

- Capes, banners and more cloth-based blocks now flow with the wind and react to collisions. Vine Physics - Cave and swamp vines hanging freely will now sway with the wind or when a player passes through them.

- Cave and swamp vines hanging freely will now sway with the wind or when a player passes through them. Mob Ragdolls - All in-game vanilla mobs now react to force in their limbs and can be thrown to the ground off-balance when struck and killed.

- All in-game vanilla mobs now react to force in their limbs and can be thrown to the ground off-balance when struck and killed. Mob Fracturing - An alternative to mob ragdolls sees vanquished mobs falling into pieces. This feature also offers a blood option for added realism.

- An alternative to mob ragdolls sees vanquished mobs falling into pieces. This feature also offers a blood option for added realism. Blocky Mob - An alternative to fracturing and ragdolls that separates mobs into segmented blocks when killed.

- An alternative to fracturing and ragdolls that separates mobs into segmented blocks when killed. Particle Blocks - 2D particles created by actions such as breaking stone blocks will now generate actual physical particles on the landscape.

- 2D particles created by actions such as breaking stone blocks will now generate actual physical particles on the landscape. Fractured Blocks - Blocks broken in the game world will effectively shatter into disparate and unique fragments.

- Blocks broken in the game world will effectively shatter into disparate and unique fragments. Blocky Blocks - Similar to fractured blocks, but keeps Minecraft's voxel aesthetic by breaking blocks into smaller blocks.

- Similar to fractured blocks, but keeps Minecraft's voxel aesthetic by breaking blocks into smaller blocks. Item Physics - Items dropped into the game world will now have weight and dimensions. They no longer float and will lay flush on surfaces.

- Items dropped into the game world will now have weight and dimensions. They no longer float and will lay flush on surfaces. Particle Animations - A customizable feature that allows Minecraft players to fine-tune various in-game animations such as when entities despawn.

- A customizable feature that allows Minecraft players to fine-tune various in-game animations such as when entities despawn. Revised Gravity - An excellent feature that permits Minecraft players to manipulate the in-game gravity to be higher or lower, which impacts all blocks and entities in the environment accordingly.

Sure, Minecraft Physics' Pro version requires a monthly Patreon charge, but it provides some of the most realistic effects players have ever seen in the world's most beloved sandbox game. This mod may not be for players who wish to have a less realistic experience, but the drastic change in physics and how blocks and entities interact with the environment is truly amazing.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes