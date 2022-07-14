How to get vines in Minecraft 1.19 update

Different types of vegetation are available in the Minecraft 1.19 update. The vast sandbox world of the game is filled with trees, grass blocks, aquatic plants, and more. Vines are one of the vegetation blocks that grow on trees. They are a striking feature since they enhance the look of the biome and make it look wilder and denser.

Vines only grow on certain trees and their length, density, and color depend on the biome they are growing in. Usually, most blocks can be obtained either by hand or via normal tools like axe and pickaxe. However, if players want to obtain vines from trees, they will have to get a special tool first.

Obtaining and using vines in Minecraft 1.19 update

Where do vines generate?

Jungle and Mangrove Swamp biome generate loads of vines on trees (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Vines are naturally generated in jungles, swamps, mangrove swamps, and lush cave biomes. Jungle and mangrove swamps are densely populated with loads of vines hanging from the trees. They can also be found in jungle temples and in woodland mansions.

How to obtain them in both editions using tools

The process of getting vines in Minecraft can slightly differ depending on the game edition. In both editions, when a player tries to obtain the block by hand or using any basic tool, it will simply break and won't be dropped as an item. To obtain it, players will need a special tool called shears.

Shears are used to obtain blocks like vines, glow lichens, and other vine-like plants in the game. This tool is crafted by combining two iron ingots placed diagonally against each other. They are also famously used to cut wool from sheep and create carved pumpkins.

Shears can be used to obtain vines (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

With this tool, players can easily break vines and obtain them in the game. In Java Edition, this is the only way to obtain vine blocks. There is no other tool or method through which they drop as an item for players to collect.

However, it is slightly different in Bedrock Edition. An axe with a silk touch enchantment can also be used to break and obtain vines in this edition. Silk touch enchantment enables tools to be proficient against fragile blocks like vines. Hence, with an enchanted axe, players can obtain vines in Bedrock Edition.

If players want to obtain loads of vines in an instant, they can use efficiency enchantment on shears. Level 2 of efficiency enchantment will allow vines to break instantly.

Using shears, players have also created vine farms in the past where these plants grow and players automatically lock their left mouse click to keep breaking and obtaining these blocks while gradually flowing through a water channel.

Obtaining vines from Wandering Trader

Wandering Trader also gives vines for one emerald (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Alternatively, players can also obtain vines from a Wandering Trader. These mobs will trade one vine for one emerald. If the Wandering Trader spawns in a jungle biome, they have a higher chance of giving vines.

