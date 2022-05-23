How to make an AFK vine farm in Minecraft

Being a game that is primarily based on blocks and pixellated surfaces, Minecraft might sometimes feel like a game that is missing out on the realism that most modern video games offer. However, upon closer inspection, players will notice that it is this very “blocky” and pixellated nature that makes the game different and, in many cases, better than its various counterparts and competitors.

Among the many blocks in the game are vines. Vines are one of the few types of entities that are non-solid but still categorized under blocks. Players can find these blocks in jungle biomes, creeping on the tall jungle wood trees found there. They are also found in swamp biomes and inside lush caves.

Minecraft: Steps to make an AFK vine farm

The following AFK (Away From Keyboard) vine farm was designed by a YouTuber by the name of Jedimasterkeanu. A video tutorial for the farm can be found above. The farm allows players to move away from the game while it generates tons of vines, fresh for harvest after a while.

Materials required for the farm (for survival players)

105 Stone

34 Vines

6 Packed ice

6 Water Buckets

5 Oak Signs

A Dropper

A Hopper

Let us now delve into the steps of the build.

Step 1) Using the stone blocks, make a rectangle that is 19 blocks long and 5 blocks wide.

A 19x5 frame for the farm (Image via Minecraft)

Step 2) Make a 17-block long line of blocks in the middle of the rectangle.

The central block line (Image via Minecraft)

Step 3) Next, build overhanging stone beams for the vines to hang from. The ideal height for these structures is three blocks tall, with the length being 19 blocks. Two such overhangs should be constructed, as shown in the video.

The two stone beams (Image via Minecraft)

Step 4) Replace one dirt block with a packed ice block three times on either side at intervals of 5 inside the hollow space on the ground made by the stone structure.

Packed ice blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Step 5) Place a sign behind each packed ice block except one.

The placement of signs (Image via Minecraft)

Step 6) Place a dispenser next to one of the packed ice blocks and fill it with shears. Also, place a pressure plate on that packed ice block. Therefore, when a shear gets broken, players can step onto the pressure plate to receive brand new shears.

Place a dispenser next to a pressure plate (Image via Minecraft)

Step 7) Place a hopper next to the dispenser.

A hopper is placed next to the dispenser (Image via YouTube/Jedimasterkeanu)

Step 8) Fill the entire structure with water.

Trapdoors on packed ice (Image via Minecraft)

Step 9) Place the previously collected vines on the stone beams as shown in the video. This will serve as the starting point for the vines to grow.

Pre placed vines (Image via Minecraft)

Step 10) Wait for the vines to grow.

Vines in the process of growing (Image via Minecraft)

Step 11) When ready to collect, enable the auto-clicking option by pressing F3 and T while holding down the left click.

The farm is now complete.

Ready to shear (Image via Minecraft)

One of the biggest and most effective uses of vines is that they can be climbed just like ladders. This proves to be especially handy when traversing the greenish waters of the swamp biome, as players can simply climb trees and carve a better path. Additionally, they can be quite useful in jungle biomes as well. Since the biome has tall trees, players can use vines to climb up and get a lay of the land.

