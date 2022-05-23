How to make an AFK vine farm in Minecraft

Being a game that is primarily based on blocks and pixellated surfaces, Minecraft might sometimes feel like a game that is missing out on the realism that most modern video games offer. However, upon closer inspection, players will notice that it is this very “blocky” and pixellated nature that makes the game different and, in many cases, better than its various counterparts and competitors.
Among the many blocks in the game are vines. Vines are one of the few types of entities that are non-solid but still categorized under blocks. Players can find these blocks in jungle biomes, creeping on the tall jungle wood trees found there. They are also found in swamp biomes and inside lush caves.
Minecraft: Steps to make an AFK vine farm
The following AFK (Away From Keyboard) vine farm was designed by a YouTuber by the name of Jedimasterkeanu. A video tutorial for the farm can be found above. The farm allows players to move away from the game while it generates tons of vines, fresh for harvest after a while.
Materials required for the farm (for survival players)
- 105 Stone
- 34 Vines
- 6 Packed ice
- 6 Water Buckets
- 5 Oak Signs
- A Dropper
- A Hopper
Let us now delve into the steps of the build.
Step 1) Using the stone blocks, make a rectangle that is 19 blocks long and 5 blocks wide.
Step 2) Make a 17-block long line of blocks in the middle of the rectangle.
Step 3) Next, build overhanging stone beams for the vines to hang from. The ideal height for these structures is three blocks tall, with the length being 19 blocks. Two such overhangs should be constructed, as shown in the video.
Step 4) Replace one dirt block with a packed ice block three times on either side at intervals of 5 inside the hollow space on the ground made by the stone structure.
Step 5) Place a sign behind each packed ice block except one.
Step 6) Place a dispenser next to one of the packed ice blocks and fill it with shears. Also, place a pressure plate on that packed ice block. Therefore, when a shear gets broken, players can step onto the pressure plate to receive brand new shears.
Step 7) Place a hopper next to the dispenser.
Step 8) Fill the entire structure with water.
Step 9) Place the previously collected vines on the stone beams as shown in the video. This will serve as the starting point for the vines to grow.
Step 10) Wait for the vines to grow.
Step 11) When ready to collect, enable the auto-clicking option by pressing F3 and T while holding down the left click.
The farm is now complete.
One of the biggest and most effective uses of vines is that they can be climbed just like ladders. This proves to be especially handy when traversing the greenish waters of the swamp biome, as players can simply climb trees and carve a better path. Additionally, they can be quite useful in jungle biomes as well. Since the biome has tall trees, players can use vines to climb up and get a lay of the land.