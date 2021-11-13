How to get every type of vine in Minecraft

Minecraft could be easily counted as one of the most popular games in the history of gaming. Being based on mining blocks, it is no surprise that the game contains many block types and varieties.

Vines are a unique type of block that represent their plant counterparts in real life. They are usually found in the jungle, swamp, and lush cave biomes and can be seen growing on tree bark.

Vines: Everything Minecraft players need to know

Vines in Minecraft are thin and fragile and can be broken very easily. The fastest way to break them is by letting water flow on top of them. The only way to gather them as an item in Java Edition is by using shears. In Bedrock Edition, however, an axe enchanted with Silk Touch can also be utilized.

Uses of vines in Minecraft

Players can put vines on the side of almost every block in the game. They can be used to climb up like ladders. In jungles and swamps, map traversal is made easier through vines, as players can climb on treetops instead.

Vines allow for a safe way to get up and down from trees. They absorb every bit of fall damage, immediately slowing a player's fall, similar to a ladder. They also slow down any mob or player going through them and let players crouch walk through them, provided that a block is placed below the vines.

Another advantage vines offer is that hostile mobs cannot get to the player through vines. Creepers and zombies cannot pass through vines. This makes it a temporary equivalent for shields and safehouses.

Crafting

Vines serve as a crafting ingredient for three items in the game:

1). Banner Pattern Bordure Indented (only in Bedrock Edition) - An exclusive banner pattern.

2). Mossy Cobblestone - A variant of cobblestone found with dark green moss embedded into it.

3). Mossy Stone Bricks - A variant of stone bricks with dark green moss embedded into them.

Mossy stone bricks in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Trading

Vines can be purchased from Wandering Traders for the price of 1 Emerald. While Minecraft's rare Emeralds may seem like too high a price for a vine, there are some uses of vines that might change a player's mind.

Building and Decoration

Vines can be used extensively in building, serving as a replacement of ladders and giving a more natural look to a build, especially if it is a treehouse. They can also be used for decoration. Additionally, vines can grow behind paintings, making them a huge asset for building and decorating in Minecraft.

Types of vines in Minecraft

There are three types of vines in Minecraft:

1) Normal Vines: can be found in the Overworld, jungles, swamps, and lush caves.

2) Twisting Vines: can be found in the Nether, in Warped forests.

3) Weeping Vines: can be found in the Nether, in Crimson forests.

Vines are a helpful resource in Minecraft, reducing fall damage and helping players climb trees and other high places. When used for decoration, they can be efficient and make players feel like they're out camping in a forest.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha