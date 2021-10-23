Top 5 ways to make Minecraft look realistic

When it comes to graphics, Minecraft hasn't changed much since its official launch in 2011. It still has similar textures and colors for many blocks. The game has always stayed true to its blocky and pixelated aesthetic.

Minecraft's graphics can feel underwhelming to beginners trying it for the first time. But that's no reason to avoid playing this masterpiece. Minecraft provides an endless world and hundreds of blocks to exhibit creativity in a survival setting.

While the game limits its graphics to blocks, the community has developed various ways to enhance its visuals. This article shares multiple ways to make Minecraft feel realistic.

Mods and resource packs can imbue Minecraft with realism

5) Realistic sky and Moon

In Minecraft, players can customize almost everything. Like many games, the sky plays an essential role in Minecraft as it shows the time of the day. However, the Sun and Moon are square-shaped and too far from realism.

Thanks to the Minecraft community, players can use realistic resource packs to get a beautiful sky with authentic images of stars, Sun, and Moon.

4) RTX Minecraft

Mojang is still working on developing ray tracing graphics for Minecraft. Until the official release, players can test RTX graphics by installing Minecraft Windows 10 RTX Beta. The ray-tracing graphics make Minecraft feel like a completely different game.

3) High-resolution resource packs

Resource packs are usually used for changing textures of blocks, mobs, and items. Players can download high-resolution packs to make everything look realistic in Minecraft.

The default textures are 16x pixels, but players can get textures of 256x, 512x, or 1024x pixels with custom resource packs. They can download these packs from sites like CurseForge, resourcepack.net, etc.

2) Mods

Graphics aren't the only way to add realism to Minecraft. Players can use mods to add some realistic features to this physics-defying game. Minecraft's modding community has made thousands of mods, and some of them are focused on making the game more logical.

1) Shaders

Shader adds beautiful lighting (Image via Minecraft)

Shaders are arguably the easiest way to make Minecraft realistic. They add photorealistic lighting to increase the beauty of light sources. Players can install the Optifine mod to use shaders. However, be careful while using them as shaders require a beefy computer to perform well.

Players can use various methods to make Minecraft realistic without losing its iconic blocky nature. But with too many modifications, the game might end up looking ugly instead of real.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

