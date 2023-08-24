10 best Minecraft village build ideas

Minecraft village builds can come in all shapes, sizes, and locations. Whether you’re building in the heavens, or deep under the ocean, there’s a way and a plan for you to create the village of your dreams. This list doesn’t feature specific named villages (Final Fantasy, Lord of the Rings, et cetera), but more just concepts that I think are neat and worth pursuing. I’ll also tell you who built it, if you want to get more of this idea visually.

One of the great things about Minecraft is how you can do just about anything. With enough time, patience, and creativity, you can build anything your heart desires. From watching anime in the game, to building an elaborate death fortress, you can do it all. Here are some of my favorite Minecraft village builds.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

10 best Minecraft village builds and who designed them

10) Medeival Town/Port

Designer: BlueNerd

Medieval Town in-game (Image via Mojang Studios)

I really liked BlueNerds' simple medieval port village build in Minecraft. You have these simple two-story buildings, some connected across from one another, and a solid stone port. Built right on the water, it’s easy for you to set sail to other locations, and could easily set up some fancy shops, homes to rest in, or simply places to learn and apply new enchantments.

It’s a simple design, but an effective one. I’m a fan of the design, and the simple bits of flora, with small clusters of trees, potted flowers, and a little bit of vines on the buildings. It’s a great village build without a doubt.

9) Jungle Treehouse Village

Designer: GeminiTay

The Jungle Treehouse Village in-game (Image via Mojang Studios)

GeminiTay is another exceptional Minecraft builder. Her builds often focus on Java Edition, and this one really stood out to me as an incredible village build. She took the Jungle biome and transformed it into a Jungle Treehouse Village. GeminiTay added more branches to trees and leaves, so they could easily become homes for people.

She had spiral staircases, bridges, ropes to climb, and much more. She also added more mossy rocks and other flora to make it feel more like a jungle than before. It’s a fascinating design, and she really nailed the aesthetic for this village build.

8) Mega Village

Designer: fWhip

Mega Village in-game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Sometimes, a tiny village just doesn’t do it when it comes to Minecraft village builds. You want something exceptional, something colossal. fWhip specializes in these Mega Builds, and I enjoyed how this one came together too. There’s no wasted space in his massive design. You have plenty of fields, buildings, and there are lots of little touches I appreciate too.

Little bits of moss or vine on buildings to add some age, for example, or putting a half-finished cart. This made it look like people lived here, and were actively creating and working on projects. From spruce to brick, he made plenty of shops, workshops, and really put serious effort into this village build.

7) Cherry Blossom Village

Designer: JWhisp

Cherry Blossom Village in-game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Cherry Blossoms are a fairly recent addition to Minecraft, so seeing people make village builds involving them isn’t uncommon. However, JWhisp’s was probably my favorite out of the several I looked at. He was disappointed that the update didn’t include a Cherry Blossom village, so he made his own.

JWhisp created some interesting, unique structures and farms, and really tied it together with the brilliant colors of the sakura trees. It’s a gorgeous little village, and a great idea to look at, if you want some inspiration.

6) Cave Base/Village

Designer: BlueNerd

Cave Village in-game (Image via Mojang Studios)

BlueNerd is another exceptional Minecraft builder, and he built what could be the Ultimate Cave Base a few months back. Well, he finished it, as he pointed out in the video that after 2,000 days he had truly finished the project he started. There’s just something brilliant about an underground village.

Depending on the location, you can be very close to minable resources, and you can give the whole thing a dimly-lit look any time of day. His cave village build is just extraordinary. He even has farms underground, and plenty of beautiful details to each building.

5) Desert Village Oasis

Designer: GeminiTay

Desert Village in-game (Image via Mojang Studios)

I think GeminiTay might be one of my all-time favorite Minecraft builders. She took a simple, but pretty desert village in the game, and gave it the overhaul it deserved. After she was done, it was a gorgeous oasis village, the sort you might see in Final Fantasy 4 (Kaipo Village).

She added aqueduct farms, and a variety of sandstone-related blocks from the Minecraft 1.16 update. In the video itself, she also gives the seed and what to search for, if you want to use the same spot and make your own version. The buildings are small, but she packs a lot of visual touches in each part of this village build.

4) Bamboo Village

Designer: Blockdown

Bamboo Village in-game (Image via Mojang Studios)

With Minecraft 1.20, players were able to do some incredible things with Bamboo - such as making villages! I saw a few builds, but Blockdowns' transformation of a Jungle biome into a Bamboo Village was exceptional.

The Minecraft builder said he spent about 100 hours making an automatic bamboo farm, but the results are clear - it’s a gorgeous village, filled with awesome designs and cute animals, like parrots and pandas.

3) Savanna Village

Designer: GeminiTay

Savanna Village in-game (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Savanna Biome might be one of the harder ones for players to be creative with in Minecraft, but GeminiTay found a way back in v1.14. She took inspiration from Japanese architecture, even though this biome is likely not going to be found on the island nation. I’m a big fan of the two-story buildings with the steps up the side that lead to the main portion of the house too.

It still features the scrubland-style grasses that Savanna Biome is known for in Minecraft, without the garish colors that the original village build tends to feature. She used a lot of granite and brick for the buildings, and all told, it looks simple and aesthetically pleasing.

2) Sky Village

Designer: Moguin

Sky Village in-game (Image via Mojang Studios)

This village combines two of my favorite things in Minecraft: Cherry Blossoms, and wild sky structures. Moguin built a floating island village that is covered in gorgeous pink cherry blossoms. It’s a real testament to what players can do in this voxel-based game, that’s for sure.

It looked like a massive, incredible undertaking, but the results were terrific. I’m a big fan of these kind of over-the-top designs, and kudos to Moguin for making one of my favorite village builds in Minecraft.

1) Underwater Village

Designer: disruptive builds

Underwater Village in-game (Image via Mojang Studios)

When it comes to my favorite village build, it had to be disruptive builds’ Underwater Village. It’s his favorite biome, but in the video he remarked that he had not built it there. So, in Hardcore Minecraft, the content creator built a Subnautica-inspired underwater village. It’s a beautiful, haunting area, and I love what he put together.

It was dangerous dealing with some of the underwater foes, but he put together some truly terrific structures regardless. It also reminded me of Sealab 2021, in its own way. It’s a really fun design, and if I start doing Minecraft builds, this would certainly be inspiring for me.

There are an infinite number of things you can design in Minecraft - that’s one of the best things about the game. However, if you’ve been suffering from crashes on console, here are some options to fix the problems if you play on the PlayStation 4.