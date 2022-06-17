10 most stylish underwater builds in Minecraft's 1.19 update

Building underwater in Minecraft is an uphill task, but the final results can be truly impressive. From bases to entire cities beneath the waves, the Minecraft community has shared some magnificent builds that have awed and inspired.

With the arrival of Minecraft's 1.19 update comes new building blocks and construction methods. The community has wasted no time utilizing these items and techniques to their utmost potential for new underwater builds.

Below, players can find a number of these builds posted, thanks to committed community members. Players can take inspiration from these builds or even recreate them in their entirety.

Exceptional underwater builds that can be made in Minecraft 1.19

10) Underwater Greenhouse by Disruptive_builds

Keep your plantlife safe and secure in this underwater greenhouse (Image via Disruptive_builds/YouTube)

There isn't much plant life that survives underwater in Minecraft, at least not by default. This build by Disruptive_builds on YouTube utilizes plenty of glass blocks and sea lanterns to allow potted plants to thrive in a small greenhouse. It won't facilitate plant life the size of trees, but it does allow for rose bushes, azaleas, and various other flowers.

Players can even keep a small farm plot in this greenhouse if they'd like to keep this greenhouse functional and aesthetically impressive.

9) Submarine Bay by Disruptive_builds

This build is a great staging ground to head out for adventure (Image via Disruptive_builds/YouTube)

Minecraft may not have added submarines yet, but that hasn't stopped builders like Disruptive_builds from creating them. This submarine has an entire underwater loading bay for players to come and go as they please. It even has convenient hatches to enter and exit it. However, the bay itself is intricately detailed and makes for an excellent starting place before exploring underwater ruins and ocean monuments.

8) Underwater Temple by Sufficient_Jump3061

An elaborate and downloadable underwater temple (Image via Sufficient_Jump3061/Reddit)

This Minecraft build is particularly interesting since it exists as a downloadable map for players to explore. The entire map exists underwater, which may make it difficult to move through, but there are enough areas to catch your breath. If players can bring enchantments like Depth Strider and Respiration along with them, checking out this incredibly detailed map should be much easier.

7) Japanese Style Garden by EnchantressKisara

This garden brings beautiful Eastern elegance to it (Image via EnchantressKisara/Reddit)

Another greenery-based build, this Japanese garden looks like a perfect place for relaxation. The glass dome structure above it ensures there are no torrential leaks of water, and the garden itself utilizes several different plant types. These include a healthy infusion of azalea trees and bamboo to capture the Eastern aesthetic.

The architecture of the arches and bridges are very distinct, and the garden even has its own small pool of water for players to utilize as they see fit.

6) Kelpmas Tree by Play3r_Zer0

This underwater tree is perfect for festivities (Image via Play3r_Zer0/Reddit)

For the festive-minded Minecraft players comes this Kelpmas tree via Play3r_Zer0. Since leaf blocks may seem somewhat out of place underwater, the builder substituted leaves with kelp to magnificent effect.

This tree looks so nice that players don't even need to use it for a certain holiday. Simply build it up and relish in the fact that it can make a more appealing area out of any location that it's placed. It makes for an excellent centerpiece in many other underwater builds as well, including single buildings or entire cities.

5) Underwater Dungeon by Princess-Senpai

This build is a reimagining of an ocean monument (Image via Princess-Senpai/Reddit)

Ocean monuments in Minecraft are intriguing and enticing structures in their own right. However, this build by Princess-Senpai on Reddit reimagines ocean monuments to be much more in-depth and hazardous.

Built for a Hunger Games server, this watery dungeon is rife with its own perils. Guardians, drowned, and elder guardians still roam the halls of this construct, but the loot inside is likely much more worth it. Fortunately, the exterior of this dungeon is well-lit with end rods to keep players from getting lost in their approach.

4) Underwater Throne Room by Evelyninnit

This build would be perfect for an underwater castle (Image via Evelyninnit/Reddit)

When it comes to castles in Minecraft, it never hurts to have a throne room fit for royalty. This build by Evelyninnit takes the concept deep underneath the waves.

Lit by amethyst buds, glowstone, and soul lanterns, players can rest on their prismarine throne. Overgrown underwater flora rests at the bed surrounding the throne, giving it an unmistakable underwater aesthetic. The quartz pillars surrounding the throne room are also exceptional, giving off the air of royalty without being overly flashy.

3) Underwater Market by Admirable-Taste-9454

Players can mingle and shop in this underwater market (Image via Admirable-Taste-9454/Reddit)

While it's challenging to move villagers underwater in Minecraft, there's certainly nothing wrong with constructing a market regardless.

This build by Admirable-Taste-9454 features a cozy market constructed mostly of wood planks. However, lanterns ensure Minecraft players aren't attacked by any drowned, and the coral growing in miscellaneous spots around the structure accents it beautifully.

If players were to create an airtight dome around this market, they could even convert it into a trading hall for villagers.

2) Sandy Cheeks' Home by Glendale87

This underwater build is purely reminiscent of Spongebob Squarepants (Image via Glendale87/Reddit)

One of the most iconic underwater structures in modern pop culture is Sandy Cheeks' house in Spongebob Squarepants. Complete with oxygen and a small picnic table, Sandy's home has been lovingly remade in Minecraft by Redditor Glendale87. It may not be suitable for other aquatic life, much like the building it emulates, but it certainly provides everything Survival Mode players might need during their aquatic adventures.

1) Ultimate Underwater Base by IrieGenie

This underwater base is one of the best ways to set up for extended underwater ventures (Image via IrieGenie/YouTube)

If Minecraft players have enough resources on hand, it's time to think big for an underwater base.

This modular build is an excellent example of constructing a great home underwater. Each room is self-contained and feeds into a central spire via hallways. Players can enter from the central spire before heading down into the base proper, where they can craft, store items, and take some time to sleep.

The best part about this build is that its design allows for additional rooms to be constructed easily and effectively to facilitate further survival needs. Even farming is attainable by using this piece-by-piece Minecraft construction method.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

