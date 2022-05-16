Minecraft Redditor showcases a Japanese style village house in the game

Japanese architecture is quite popular in the Minecraft community, with loads of players building structures that are inspired by it. The roof style, interiors, and even the placement of certain items borrow from Japanese influences. Several people build these structures and showcase them on the popular Minecraft Reddit page.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/Neaugy' posted several photos comparing the default village house to the Japanese-style house they built. The regular village house in Minecraft is made up of cobblestones, oak wood stairs, and stripped oak logs. However, the Japanese architectural version was made up of white concrete, a mixture of dark oak and spruce wood, with deepslate bricks as the roof.

The overall design, including the interior, was also quite different. The player built the floor with half slabs so that the bed stays flush with the floor and stays true to traditional Japanese-style interior design. Instead of the stair block being used as a chair inside the house, the player replaced it with a full block and a plant placed in a clay pot. Dark oak fences also replaced the glass windows.

Players react to Japanese style village house built by Minecraft Redditor

Although several Minecraft players have tried to build structures inspired by Japanese architecture, only a few have tried to convert an in-game-generated structure that adheres to this architectural design.

People were fascinated to witness what simple village houses would look like if they were generated with this design. The post received over 24 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments within a day.

Fellow players expressed their delight towards the Japanese architecture-inspired village house. They discussed real-life architecture at length, talking about small dirt zones for fire and innovative infrastructure that can also trap cool air. Some were simply delighted to see Japanese-related content on the Minecraft Reddit page.

There was also a long, convoluted thread about how the original poster made the interior floor with half slabs. Some people understood that it was mainly built so that the bed looked to be on the same level as the floor. However, some were confused about a comment that mentioned how the slabs also make the house spawnproof.

The user then clarified that they meant the build is spawnproof against hostile mobs. However, the original poster's first intention was to make a floorbed, not prevent mobs from spawning in the house.

The original poster themselves commented on the post and thanked a Redditor who gave them the inspiration to convert village houses. They also mentioned how they had made a few changes since this post. They have changed a few blocks and added more items and blocks inside, making the interior more detailed.

Overall, the build was highly appreciated by the Minecraft Reddit community as thousands of people flocked to the post and upvoted it. The post is still going strong on the page as people are flooding the post and picturing what a village house would look like with this design.

Edited by Danyal Arabi