Minecraft Redditor showcases a stunning video of each overworld layer getting dissected

In Minecraft, players can do a lot with command blocks. With this feature, players have come up with all kinds of stunning ways to change the game world and capture them through photos and videos. Something similar was recently posted on the Minecraft Reddit page.

A Redditor by the name 'u/brendt_gd' posted a stunning video of how they dissected each layer of block in a 118x118 radius and showcased what each layer's cross-section looked like before it was removed. It started from a badlands mountain and went all the way down to bedrock. All of this was done with the help of a command block.

The original poster took screenshots of each layer and made a smooth timelapse of all the layers getting removed. They even showed the ore generation, different types of strong blocks generating in blobs, and even occasional amethyst geodes and mineshafts. It was fascinating to see an entire vertical generation like this as it showcased each layer giving way to another.

Unfortunately, the post was deleted from the page by the moderators for some reason. The Minecraft Reddit page has strict rules and regulations regarding the posts. Before it was removed, it received a lot of attention from the community.

Redditors react to video showcasing Minecraft overworld layers' dissection

Since the video was quite smooth and fascinating to watch, it instantly got a lot of attention on the Minecraft Reddit page. Within a day, it received over 22 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. People were impressed by the video and discussed several aspects of the game and how the original poster managed the feat.

Several people agreed that the way all the blocks were removed, it looked like the original poster had a quarry block from the Buildcraft mod that has a block called 'Quarry.' This block essentially helps players automatically mine a certain area to gather resources. The way blocks were removed looked similar to the Quarry block, hence players connected both the things.

Several people also pointed out how there were so many geodes in the area as the command block removed each layer. In the video, they noticed several amethyst geodes emerging from the ground.

The original poster also commented on the post and explained how they created a 118x118 large glass block that will block any cave openings. They then used a command block to always keep one layer of air blocks underneath them. Finally, they simply headed down to the bedrock layer and the command block kept removing layers of blocks underneath the player.

Several people talked about how the video looked like a bunch of insects moving around. This was because there were several blobs of blocks emerging from the ground and then vanishing as the player went deeper. Some even talked about how the command block was quickly vanishing blocks beneath the player, connecting the process to termites and woodworms.

Overall, the post was highly appreciated by the Minecraft Redditors. The smooth timelapse of each layer of blocks getting dissected was satisfying to watch as thousands of people flocked to it.

