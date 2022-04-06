What is the Ore distribution in Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

The ore distribution in Minecraft Bedrock Edition drastically changed after the Caves and Cliffs update part 2 in November 2021, which brought huge world generation changes. With the bedrock layer shifting 64 levels deeper, the underground density almost doubled, giving these blocks more area to generate.

Along with this, the build limit and the height of the mountains were increased as well. The overall vertical expansion of the overworld was accompanied by ore generation changes.

As players know, there are eight types of ores in the overworld, and all of them have a spot on the Y axis. However, after the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, players must re-learn the new areas at which they will generate.

Ore distribution in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Chart for the ore distribution

With the Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.18 update, Mojang released a complete and detailed chart of where these blocks will now generate in the normal world. As this was a pretty big update, they released this chart for players to learn from and be a master at mining in the new update.

The mountains are much taller and the underground levels increase as well. Players will be able to see each and every ore, and between what Y level they generate. The wider their line gets, the more chances they generate at that particular Y level. The Y level numbers are written on the sides of the chart.

Distribution of each type of ore

1) Coal

Coal is an essential material, which is majorly used as a fuel in any furnace or for making torches. Players will always need more coal, hence they constantly mine for it. In the latest update, the ore distribution of coal is between Y level 256 and 0, with a sweet spot at Y level 96.

2) Iron

Iron is a highly important material which is needed by players to make all kinds of tools, weapons and armor. Other than that, it is used to craft loads of other items. The ore distribution of iron is between Y level 256 and -64, with the sweet spot at Y level 232.

Players can get lucky if they find iron veins where they can easily get stacks worth of material.

3) Gold

Gold is another valuable material for players. Even though it is not used to make strong gear, it is beneficial to make netherite ingots, and golden food items. The ore distribution of copper is between Y level 32 and -64.

However, if they are lucky enough to find a Badlands biome, they will find it at any Y level.

4) Redstone

Redstone is a fascinating material in the game, which acts as an electrical component. It is mainly used to create all kinds of automated contraptions, machines, and farms. Ore distribution of redstone between Y level 14 and -64, with the sweet spot at Y level -58 (because of the bedrock generation, it is not -64).

5) Copper

Copper is a new ore added to the game in 1.17 Caves and Cliffs part 1. It is used to make spyglasses, lightning rods, etc. It can also be used as a building block that oxidizes and changes color with time.

The ore distribution of copper is between Y level 112 and -16, with a sweet spot at Y level 48. This can be much more common if players are in the Dripstone Cave biome.

6) Lapis Lazuli

Lapis Lazuli is a unique material which is only used for enchanting gear on an enchanting table and for dyeing different items blue. The ore distribution of lapis lazuli is between Y level 64 and -64, with a sweet spot at Y level 0.

7) Emerald

Emeralds are one of the rarest materials to find in the game, more than diamonds. However, this has changed since the new update. These are mainly used as currency in the game when trading with villagers. The ore distribution of emerald is between Y level 256 and -16, with the sweet spot at Y level 224.

8) Diamond

Arguably, the most valuable material in the game is diamonds. It can be used to craft the second strongest gear in the game. They can be found between Y level 12 and -64, with the sweet spot at -58 (because of the bedrock generation, it is not -64).

