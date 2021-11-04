5 best structures to build underwater in Minecraft

Building underwater is one of the most tedious tasks in Minecraft. However, it is also one of the most rewarding types of builds in the game. Players must use certain enchantments like Aqua Affinity, Respiration, and Depth Strider to make their underwater building experience easier.

Here are some of the most attractive and useful underwater builds in Minecraft that players can try out for themselves.

Top 5 underwater builds in Minecraft

5) Underwater Rail

An underwater rail system

An underwater rail system in Minecraft is a convenient mode of transport. Players can speed up their underwater expeditions and reduce travel time. The use of a powered rail will be necessary for speed in this build. Powered rails can be activated and used using Redstone torches. An underwater rail system will save players a lot of time when exploring underwater biomes.

4) Submarine

A submarine would be an ideal underwater build in Minecraft. If creating a rail system is something players aren't keen on, this takes the cake as the ultimate mode of transport underwater. A submarine is relatively easy to build and doesn't take much investment in terms of time as well.

3) Submerged crater base

A submerged base in Minecraft

This type of base makes it appear as though the player is on the surface while being submerged underwater. It makes for a great base design with esthetics that suit a swamp biome. That being said, any biome with a shallow body of water is suitable for the build.

2) Underwater glass dome

Players looking to build their own rendition of Atlantis can opt for a underwater glass dome build at the ocean bed. Glowstone or sea pickles can be used for lighting up the base and its surroundings so that hostile mobs do not spawn. Glass will be a major resource used here. The transparent nature of glass will allow the player to look around and enjoy the serendipity of the ocean from within their base.

1) Ruined Ancient Pyramid

The underwater pyramid build

This is one of the most unique underwater builds out there. It involves using design principles of a desert pyramid underwater. The peak of the base can be made with an opening at the highest point. The sides can have stairways running down them to mimic the levels of a desert pyramid, and glass can be used to create transparent walls across the base.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

