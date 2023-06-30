How to make a simple bamboo farm in Minecraft 1.20

Players must engage in farming essential materials to thrive and succeed in Minecraft and ensure sustenance and protection. However, repetitive and inefficient tasks are not favored by anyone. In such instances, using Redstone and a few other items can enable the creation of contraptions that automatically yield items. While bamboo may appear insignificant, it is a must-have for players who enjoy building big structures.

This is primarily due to the necessity of bamboo in crafting scaffolding, an item that grants players the freedom to move vertically and horizontally at any desired height.

Guide to making a bamboo farm in Minecraft

In Minecraft, growing bamboo is simple as players can easily plant it on various blocks like dirt, moss, mud, and even gravel. Moreover, the recent major update has introduced a range of bamboo wood blocks and items, making this more useful than ever.

Items required for an automatic bamboo farm

To create an automatic bamboo farm in Minecraft, players will need the following:

2x Chest

8x Mud blocks

8x Hoppers

8x Observers

8x Pistons

32x Solid building blocks of choice (Cobblestone was used in this guide)

8x Redstone dust

8x Bamboo

8x Slabs

12x Glass

The addition of mud with the Minecraft 1.19 update has opened up opportunities for players to utilize it in their farms, as items can pass through mud blocks when hoppers are placed beneath them.

Building Procedure

To create the bamboo farm, the following steps need to be thoroughly followed:

A double chest with hoppers going into it (Image via Mojang)

Step 1: Place a double chest on the ground and position eight hoppers leading into it. Arrange the hoppers in a 2x4 formation.

Mud will be used to grow bamboo (Image via Mojang)

Step 2: Next, you need to place mud blocks on top of each hopper and place cobblestone blocks as shown.

Pistons will prevent excess growth by breaking the bamboo (Image via Mojang)

Step 3: The next step requires putting a piston on each cobblestone block and positioning bamboo on each mud block. You need to ensure that the piston is facing in the direction of the bamboo.

Observers are powered by Redstone (Image via Mojang)

Step 4: You need to position an observer on top of each piston, all facing the same direction. Subsequently, cobblestone blocks with redstone dust on them must be placed, as shown in the above image.

Slabs and glass can be used to cover the side and top (Image via Mojang)

Step 5: You can use glass and slabs to cover the open parts of the farm.

The farm is now ready and will begin farming bamboo immediately. The observers will send redstone signals to the pistons once the bamboo reaches the top.

Subsequently, the pistons will break the bamboo, allowing it to pass through the mud blocks and be collected by the hoppers. The harvested bamboo will then be deposited into the chest, where players can retrieve it.

