How to farm mud in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft is a vast expanse filled with a multitude of blocks, mobs, and items. In this blocky open space, players must engage in farming and resource collection to thrive as well as survive. Acquiring blocks in this title offers numerous advantages, such as increasing your resources, unlocking construction possibilities, obtaining crafting materials, and enabling aesthetic customization.

While mud may initially seem like an ordinary block, it is actually a relatively recent addition to this game, introduced with the 1.19 update. It was announced during the Minecraft Live event towards the end of 2021. This article will talk about how you can farm this block.

Guide to farming mud in Minecraft

Making mud blocks

Mud can be created using water and dirt blocks (Image via Mojang)

A surprising number of players are still unaware that mud blocks can be created by using a few basic items. You need to use a water bottle on a dirt block, which will transform the latter into a mud block. It can be mined most efficiently using a shovel. You can also utilize your bare-handed if you don't have that item.

To acquire a sufficient amount of dirt, you can mine grass blocks found in the majority of Overworld biomes. Glass bottles can be crafted using three glass blocks. Then, you use them on a nearby water source, you can obtain water bottles. Automating the process of creating mud blocks is possible by employing dispensers filled with these items.

Lingering water bottles can also be utilized to get mud. There's one last thing worth noting, however. Splash water bottles do not transform dirt into mud.

Natural location

A mangrove swamp biome next to the ocean (Image via Mojang)

Mud blocks can be found plentifully in mangrove swamp biomes, a new biome that can be easily distinguished from this title's older swamps due to its abundance of mangrove trees and exclusive frog mobs.

If players intend to mine a substantial amount of mud, it is recommended to use a shovel of at least Iron tier with Efficiency and Unbreaking enchantments.

Uses of mud

Mud blocks can be used as crafting ingredients in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Aside from being a surprisingly versatile building material, mud has a few crafting applications. It can be utilized as an ingredient for muddy mangrove roots and packed mud.

To craft the former, you simply need to place mud and mangrove roots next to each other in the crafting grid. Packed mud, on the other hand, can be obtained by combining mud blocks and wheat.

In the Java Edition, players can also incorporate mud into their redstone contraptions. This is particularly useful, as it enables hoppers placed beneath the mud block to collect items in Minecraft.

