How to claim the new cherry blossom cape in Minecraft?

Mojang has recently started giving out the new cherry blossom cape in Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition to those who participated in the 2023 Mob Vote competition. It will only be given to those who have successfully cast their vote for one of the new entities introduced. Though there were three different ways to vote: through the launcher, through the website, and through a special server, Mojang is giving out capes to everyone.

Capes are rare skin customizations that only the developer can add to players' accounts. Hence, they are considered one of the coolest things to have. The new cherry cape looks simple but graceful enough to don. Here are the methods to claim the new cherry blossom cape in Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition.

Steps to claim new cherry blossom cape in Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition

Bedrock Edition

Open Minecraft Bedrock Edition and head over to dressing room (Image via Mojang)

To don the cherry blossom cape in Bedrock Edition of Mojang's sandbox title, follow these steps:

Boot Minecraft Bedrock Edition and head over to the dressing room. This is where you can edit everything related to your skin, including capes. You will be able to find the cape section on the left tab. Simply select that to open the cape page, where you can look for the pink cherry blossom cape.

In the cape section of the dressing room in Minecraft Bedrock Edition, you might be able to find the cherry blossom cape (Image via Mojang)

There are chances that you might not find it in there. In that case, you must not worry and simply wait, as it can take time for Mojang to add capes to millions of accounts.

Java Edition

Head over to skins section in the official Minecraft launcher (Image via Sportskeeda)

When it comes to Jave Edition, follow the steps given below:

Open the official game launcher. There, you need to head to the Java Edition section from the left tab, and then select the Skins tab from the top horizontal bar. Here, you can see all the skins that you can choose from, default and custom. Each skin will have three dots, which open the menu. Select any desired variant and press the Edit button. Once the skin editing page opens, you will see all the capes you own on your account. If there is a cherry blossom cape, you can simply select it and save the skin, or you can wait for Mojang to add the skin to your account.

The cherry blossom cape should appear inside a skin editing page for Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

After you have selected the cape in either of the editions, you can head over to any in-game world and see it by pressing the 'F5' button twice to change the POV to a third-person camera.

Since capes don't come around that often, now is as good a time as any to snag a limited-time model for yourself.