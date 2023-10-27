Minecraft players start receiving free cherry blossom cape for participating in 2023 Mob Vote

Mojang hosted the 2023 Minecraft Mob Vote right before their annual live show, where the developer revealed the next major update for the game. The contest featured three mobs as candidates, and players were asked to vote for one of them. There were three ways to vote: through the launcher, via the website, or on the special Bedrock server.

Mojang is now distributing a special cherry blossom cape for anyone who has voted for the mobs. A Redditor by the name of 'Ybou_' recently posted a picture of the item, saying that it can only be obtained by those who voted for the mobs on the launcher or the special Bedrock server.

Though the original poster wrote that only those who voted in the launcher or via the special Bedrock Edition server would get the cape, there were a few who voted on the website but still got the skin customization. This confirms that all three methods of voting will get players the cherry blossom cape.

Users react to new cherry blossom cape given to Minecraft 2023 Mob Vote participants

Since Minecraft 2023 Mob Vote just concluded, and this was the first discussion about the new cherry blossom cape on the subreddit, the post instantly went viral. Within a day, it received more than one thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

One of the Redditors clarified that players only had to vote once on either the launcher or Bedrock Edition server to get the cape. This was only to correct the original poster's sentence, which stated that players needed to vote on both the launcher and server to get the special cloak.

Even though millions of players voted, there were still a few who completely missed out on this year's live show by Mojang. They were quite sad that they would not be getting the special cape because they missed out on voting.

A few users pointed out that they got the cape even though they voted from the website, an option that was not mentioned by the original poster. Others also confirmed that players will get the cape even if they vote on the website.

The original poster then commented on the post, stating that the cape could take three days to reflect on everyone's skin inventory since Mojang needs to update and give the customization item to millions of accounts.

Most Minecraft Redditors discussed how they could get the new cherry blossom cape and which mob voting method would actually get them the item.