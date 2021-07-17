How to convert skeletons into strays in Minecraft

Minecraft 1.10 saw the addition of Strays to the game. Strays were originally variants of skeletons that only spawned in frozen, ice or snowy biomes. However, with the release of Minecraft 1.17, mechanics regarding Strays have changed ever so slightly.

Rather than being a variant of skeletons that spawn on their own, skeletons are now able to be converted into Strays as well as spawn as they regularly do.

Strays in Minecraft

Conversion of Skeleton to Stray

In order to get a skeleton to turn into a Stray, the skeleton needs to be kept inside of powder snow for 7 seconds. After the 7 seconds, it begins shaking, and after an additional 15 seconds, it will become a Stray.

The Stray will spawn at full health, and if the skeleton is holding an item or wearing a piece of armor, it will stay with them when they turn into a Stray.

Spawning of Strays

Depending on which edition of Minecraft that players are using, Strays spawn in a multitude of places. They usually spawn under the sky in Snowy Tundra, Snowy Mountains, Ice Spikes and Frozen River.

In Bedrock Edition only, they spawn in Frozen Ocean, Deep Frozen Ocean and Legacy Frozen Ocean biomes. Players are able to spawn them via creative mode as well, as Strays do have their own spawn eggs in the creative inventory.

Behavior of Strays

Strays act the same way as normal skeletons, but the one major difference is that Strays shoot arrows that inflict the Slowness effect for 30 seconds. However, when they are underwater they switch to melee attacks that also inflict Slowness.

Strays also do not take freeze damage from powder snow.

What do Strays drop?

Strays can drop a few different items. They can drop anywhere from 0-2 bones, 0-2 arrows, 0-1 arrows of Slowness, any item it has equipped, and 5 base experience points, with an extra 1-3 if they have any equipment on when they are killed.

Like most loot drops, if the player has an item enchanted with Looting, the chances of these drops will go up, causing the player to earn more from killing the mobs.

