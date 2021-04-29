Most Minecraft players know about Skeleton, however, those hesitant to travel through the frozen biomes of the Overworld are not aware of the Stray. The Stray is a Skeleton variant that spawns in these biomes.

While mostly similar, Skeletons and Strays have differences that players should be aware of, lest they find themselves unprepared.

Skeleton vs Stray in Minecraft: What's the difference?

Similarities

Shown: A Stray and Skeleton up close and personal (Image via Minecraft)

As seen in the image above, Skeletons and Strays are extremely similar to each other.

Both of these mobs hold a bow, preferring to torment the player from a distance. Both mobs also drop 0-2 Bones and 0-2 Arrows, making them an efficient mob to farm.

Both have the chance to spawn with additional equipment, which has the chance to drop upon death.

Differences

Shown: A Stray looking at the player hauntingly (Image via Minecraft)

To be prepared when encountering a Stray, players should be aware of the differences between them and Skeletons.

While Strays shoot arrows at the same speed and consistency as Skeleton, these arrows are tipped with ice and inflict the Slowness debuff for 30 seconds.

While Skeletons will shoot arrows while in the water, Strays turn into a melee mob and try to chase the player down. The Stray's melee attacks will also inflict a Slowness debuff for 30 seconds.

Most players recognize the sound of the clanking of Skeleton's bones. Strays emit the same noise although it has a cold, echoing effect applied to it.

Unlike Skeletons, who transform into Strays when encased in Powder Snow, Strays are not affected by the freezing effects of Powder Snow.

