How to cook food on campfires in Minecraft

Cooking food is vital to Minecraft players. Unless players are playing on Peaceful, food is the only way to replenish hunger. Players can't run once they get down to three bars of hunger, and once it's empty, they'll start taking damage.

Raw food and other food sources, like rotten flesh, can stave off hunger but won't make much of an impact, while rotten flesh can give players even worse effects. Cooked food replenishes more and lasts longer, allowing players to run and jump and thrive in Minecraft.

Typically, a furnace is used for cooking food, but a little-known fact is that Minecraft campfires can also cook food. Here's how to do it.

Campfires are actually another way to cook food, and they can be just as useful as a furnace (Image via Minecraft)

Cooking food on a Minecraft campfire

Cooking food, which usually requires coal and a furnace or smoker, can be accomplished only with a campfire and raw food. It's a great way to cook food without using coal, which can be a very valuable Minecraft resource.

In order to do so, players will first need to place a campfire. Campfires can be acquired via trade with a fisherman villager but otherwise will need to be crafted. They cannot be broken and collected from their natural spawns.

Three logs of any kind, one piece of either coal or charcoal, and three sticks will craft a campfire. It will remain burning once placed, even in harsh weather. Campfires will do damage to players and mobs standing on them.

To cook on a campfire, players can click with raw food on the campfire, and it will place and start cooking. Up to four items can be cooked at a time and will take roughly 30 seconds, whereas one item in a furnace takes ten seconds. A campfire is technically more efficient this way.

Additionally, players do need to watch the food, and remove and replace it once it is cooked. Unlike furnaces and smokers, it is not a hands-off method of cooking food.

