How to craft a crossbow in Minecraft

Crossbows are one of three ranged weapons in Minecraft, with a distinct ability to shoot fireworks as well as arrows.

This item can be crafted with three sticks, two strings, and a tripwire hook (which itself can be crafted with an iron ingot, a stick, and a wooden plank).

Crossbows can also drop from piglins and pillagers. They can be found inside pillager outposts and bastion remnants in the overworld and nether, respectively.

The last place to find this ranged weaponry is in fletcher villagers. Journeyman level villagers will sell an unenchanted crossbow for 3 emeralds, while master level fletchers will have a 2/3 chance of selling an enchanted crossbow for 7-22 emeralds.

Players should enchant the crossbow with multi-shot and quick charge as the bare minimum requirements (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft's strongest ranged weaponry

Crossbows have one of the largest damage outputs when outfitted with the correct ammunition and enchantments.

The player will want to craft firework rockets utilizing seven burst-type firework stars, crafted with gunpowder, feathers, and any dyes that the player wishes to use. They must also enchant the crossbow with multi-shot and quick charge as the bare minimum requirements to fire three shots instead of one and to reload quicker.

To load fireworks into the crossbow, place the fireworks into the player's off-hand slot and then hold down the 'use' button to load. This combination makes for the most deadly weapon at range in Minecraft, with upwards of nine hearts of damage per shot; it is able to kill ravagers with anywhere between seven and nine rocket shots.

Suit some friends up with elytra, and take to the skies in aerial combat scenarios where players' ammo is also their fuel for staying in the sky. Or just shoot the fireworks into the sky for some celebrations by getting three fireworks instead of one by means of the multi-shot enchantment.