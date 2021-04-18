How to create an automatic crop farm in Minecraft (2021)

Like in real life, players can cultivate crops in Minecraft. Seeds can only be planted on tilled dirt blocks. After a seed is planted, it takes a certain amount of time to mature into a plant.

Minecraft players can automate and farm all types of resources efficiently. Automatic crop farms rely on villagers to plant seeds and harvest the crops. This article will provide a step-by-step guide on how to create an automatic crop farm in Minecraft.

How to create an automatic crop farm in Minecraft

Building the farmland

Image via Minecraft

To make this farm, players need a 9x9 area of dirt. At the center of this area, break the block and place a slab/stair and waterlog. After waterlogging, turn the 9x9 dirt area into farmland, as shown in the image.

Make a two-block high wall around the farm

Image via Minecraft

Since there will be a villager working on this farm, players need to ensure that the villager cannot escape. Use any building block such as glass or cobblestone to build a wall around the farm. Now, place a composter over the waterlogged center block. Put a slab above the composter.

Advertisement

Plant the seeds and bring an unemployed villager

Image via Minecraft

This crop farm can produce four different crops: wheat, carrot, beetroot, and potato. Farmer villagers can harvest these seeds and replant them in Minecraft. After planting the seeds, bring an unemployed villager using a minecart. Make sure there is no way for them to escape.

The villager takes on the profession of farmer and is ready to harvest the crops. Now, players have to build the collection system.

Make the collection system

Players can either use a full hopper chain system or make a hopper minecart system. The minecart system is cheaper to build but has one downside. Sometimes, the minecart may get stuck due to Minecraft's chunk loading/unloading.

Image via Minecraft

Hopper chain system is costly but is easy to build and doesn't break. To make a hopper chain, place a chest and connect the hoppers leading to it, as shown in the image. The hoppers should be right below the tilled land.

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

Players can make a simple hopper minecart collection system using some rail tracks, powered rail tracks, and Redstone. Make this system right below the tilled blocks so that the hopper minecart can collect it. Lead some tracks over hoppers going into chests, as shown in the image.

Fill the villager's inventory by dropping him some seeds, crop, or bread. Now, whenever the farmer harvests a crop, he won't pick it up due to full inventory. So, the crop would fall on the ground and will go into the collection system.