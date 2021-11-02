How to create Minecraft world using seed

Minecraft seeds are important to world generation. Since the 0.9 update made the world spawn infinite, each world is constantly generating as players continue exploring further and further. This is all due to the world seed. While the generation is random, each one is attributed a string of numbers to delineate it.

Minecraft said this about world seeds:

"Minecraft seeds are values made up of character(s) (including negative or positive integers) that are used as the basis for generating every Minecraft world."

As such, players can use them to replicate another's world and explore the same world they did. Here's how they can do it.

Making a new Minecraft world through a world seed

Many times Minecrafters will make a world and stumble upon something great. Perhaps there's a village at spawn, or a desert temple just over the mountain. Sometimes it's just because it's a good building location, but for whatever reason it may be, players often want to play the worlds that others have played.

If that's the case, then hopefully, the players made a note of the world seed. Additionally, if players want to create a new survival world based on their creative world or vice versa, they'll also need to know the seed.

Here's how to find it:

Navigate to world settings by pressing pause and then settings. World settings is the first category of settings and will automatically be set on it when settings load. Scroll down past the "World Type" setting Write down or otherwise record the world seed, that might be "9746232651" or "-13547"

Now, whether it's from their own world or someone else's seed that they've shared with the public, players can create a brand new world that mirrors the other one. To do this, players will need to navigate to "Play" and select to create a new world.

Creating a new world will bring these settings up (Image via Minecraft)

From there, you will see the same world settings. The only difference this time is that the world seed will be blank and have a text box. Players can input the seed exactly as it was for the old world (it will be something completely different if even one number is wrong) and create the world. It will be an exact copy of the original.

