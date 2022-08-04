How to create a simple mob grinder in Minecraft 1.19 update

Mob grinders are part of mob farms in Minecraft. They are apparatuses created to kill mobs and collect their experience and items.

Even after hostile mobs received a spawning rework in Minecraft 1.18, building mob grinders has remained more or less the same.

While the requirements of the rest of the farm may have changed, the grinder is still designed to kill mobs and collect their resources, and there are many ways to do so.

Below, players can find a quick guide to creating a simple and effective mob grinder as of version 1.19.

A mob grinder's design in Minecraft 1.19 is dependent on a player's preference

Once Minecraft players have constructed their mob farm, they can begin the construction of their mob grinder.

There are several ways to make a mob grinder, from placing hazardous blocks like magma, campfires and lava to creating a pit where players can kill mobs manually with a melee attack. The design comes down to the player's preference, but creating a simple one shouldn't be difficult.

One of the most basic designs is the campfire mob grinder, which will kill Overworld mobs simply and efficiently. Players can then collect the mobs' items. However, they will need a different grinder if they want to collect their experience.

Players can follow the steps given below to create a simple campfire mob grinder:

For the sake of this guide, it can be assumed that players have already created a standard tower-based mob farm. These farms come with a large drop that would normally injure mobs. However, at the bottom of the drop, players can create a trench with a water flow similar to the top of the farm. At the end of the trench, where the water flow is close to ending, players should place a sign. This will halt the water flow while still pushing mobs past the water. Underneath the sign, players should place a campfire block. For better results, they must place a soul campfire, which damages mobs faster and produces less light, allowing for more hostile mob spawns. Immediately under the campfire block, players can place a hopper connected to a chest or double chest. Any items dropped by the mobs will pass harmlessly through the campfire and into the hopper. Players can then collect the necessary items from the chest.

The major downside to this simple mob grinder comes when witches appear. These mobs are capable of healing and buffing themselves with Potions of Fire Resistance.

If players notice a witch stuck in their campfire grinder, they'll need to step in and manually kill them with attacks in order to clear the area. This shouldn't happen too often, as witches don't spawn as commonly as other hostile mobs. They also rarely spawn in such sizable numbers where they can hitch up the entire grinder and keep it from operating.

It just doesn't hurt to check in on the grinder's function every so often as opposed to simply collecting items from its hopper chest.

