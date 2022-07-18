How to download and install Mr. Crayfish's Furniture Mod in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has a fairly limited amount of true furniture blocks, even after the 1.19 update. In lieu of official support, players have created functional furniture on their own with several mods that can add definitive furniture blocks to the game.

One of the finest examples of these mods is MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod. This particular mod adds over 80 different unique pieces of furniture, many of which are completely functional and work beyond decorative purposes.

Furthermore, the mod is continually being updated by MrCrayfish, fixing any bugs and expanding the roster of available furniture. Below, players can find a guide on downloading and installing the mod for themselves.

Guide to downloading and installing MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod in Minecraft version 1.19

A kitchen freezer from the mod creating ice (Image via MrCrayfish)

The most efficient way to avoid hassles and potentially game-breaking bugs while installing MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod is to use Minecraft Forge. This mod loading program allows players to seamlessly download and install mods for the game without manually manipulating the game's files.

Granted, players will still have to work within the game's folder to some degree, but this process is much less difficult than manually installing each mod. With this in mind, players should download and install Minecraft Forge before beginning their modding process.

The application can be found at Files.Minecraftforge.net, and players will want to download the version of Forge that is compatible with their version of the game. For the game's current build, players will want to download version 1.19.

Downloading and installing MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

Head to a site where MrCrafyfish's mod can be found. Among these sites, players can head to CurseForge or Github, among others. Access the mod's download page, and click the download button. Players should receive a modpack file, typically in the .jar format, which is recognized by Java Edition. Once players have their file, they'll want to navigate to their game folder. For Windows users, this folder is typically found in the file directory C:/users/(username)/AppData/roaming/.minecraft. Additionally, Windows users can open their command prompt by pressing the Windows and R keys at the same time. Once the command prompt is open, players can simply enter %appdata% and press enter. This will bring players to the AppData folder automatically. Once they're in the folder from Step 3, players should create a folder named "mods" within this main folder. Place the MrCrayfish mod .jar file in this new mods folder. Open Minecraft's launcher. If Forge has been installed, players should be able to click and start the game under the Forge version. Once the Forge version of the game has opened, players can now click the mods button and select the "open mods folder" option. Afterward, simply click on MrCrayfish's mod file to activate it in Forge.

Once the MrCrayfish mod has been activated within the Forge version of the game, all that remains is to jump in and enjoy it. With so many furniture options now at their disposal, players should have a great time crafting and placing a huge variety of new furniture pieces for their homes and bases.

