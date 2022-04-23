How to download Jenny mod for Minecraft in 2022

There are quite a few mods available in Minecraft. These are generally restricted to Java Edition. There are add-ons called behavior packs can change how Bedrock Edition runs, but mods can do more and are more prominent for Java players. Most Java Edition gamers have at least one mod installed at all times.

Mods generally introduce different gameplay mechanics. Sometimes this means that players will be able to play different things. For example, the Origins mod allows them to experience life as a Phantom, among other things.

The Jenny mod has become quite popular as it allows players to have an in-game girlfriend.

Downloading the Jenny mod for Minecraft

The file for the Jenny mod can be downloaded here. Players can download the file onto their computer and make sure the file is in an easily accessible place. Players will also need to download the Forge installer, though people who use mods should already have it. The installer can be found on the CurseForge website alongside many other mods.

Jenny mod (Image via Mojang)

Players can open Minecraft and add the mod to the game in the mods folder. This can be done by simply dragging it from the desktop. Players can open it once it's in the folder and begin playing through it.

It is important to note that this mod runs on Minecraft 1.12.2. It's not updated or optimized for 1.18 or any future game versions. For a guide on downloading older versions of Java, check this article out.

Once players have this mod installed, the game completely changes. Jenny can be considered the gamer's virtual girlfriend. They can go out on dates with her and give her gifts like diamonds, emeralds and gold.

Jenny also has some unique superpowers that players might want to experience. The Jenny mod has been a little bit controversial over the years. It's NSFW, as some of the actions in the game are sexual.

Jenny in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

For this reason, the mod is just for adults. Anyone over 18 can try this mod, but younger players should not. Unfortunately, there's no way to restrict that on the part of the developers.

Players interested in the mod should be aware of the content in the mod and the fact that it can get explicit and should not be shown to children.

Edited by Srijan Sen