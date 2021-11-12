How to download maps via Minecraft Marketplace

Available on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and versions that run off of its code (Education and Pocket Editions), Minecraft Marketplace is the primary means of downloading and accessing custom content curated by creators in the Minecraft community.

By downloading custom maps via the marketplace, Minecraft players can experience handmade worlds carefully shaped by some of the community's most talented creators.

The best part about the marketplace is that it's incredibly simple to use and players can go from purchasing a map to hopping in and starting a new Minecraft world within minutes. There's no need for file management or anything of the sort.

Minecraft: Downloading and using a custom map

There are tons of maps that can be viewed in Minecraft's marketplace, so selecting the marketplace button via the main menu is the first step in checking out all the custom map content.

Once inside the marketplace screen, select the 'Worlds' button. This will bring players to a huge collection of custom maps. Once players find one they like, they can select the map and move to its info screen.

The info screen will provide additional insight into the custom map, as well as screenshots and videos of the map itself. The price will also be listed, in either Minecoins, Tokens (Playstation version), or direct real-world currency. Once players spend their currency on a particular map, it will be available for download.

The map can be downloaded immediately via the 'download' button, and if players want to come back and re-download the map, they can do so by navigating back to the marketplace and selecting their account info in the top-right of the window.

Once the download is complete, players can immediately create their new map in Minecraft by selecting the 'create this world!' button.

If players prefer, they can also head to the 'play' button on the main menu, select 'create new', and then choose from a list of downloaded map templates to create the world. "Get more templates" can also be selected in order to head back to the marketplace and obtain even more custom maps.

Minecraft Realms renters can even head over to their Realms via the 'play' button and use the option 'create in realms' after selecting the custom map/ This allows them and their friends to enjoy the world together. By pressing the 'edit' button and then 'replace world', players who own a Realm can even replace their existing Realm's world with the newly-downloaded map.

