How to download Minecraft 1.17 APK for Pocket Edition before 1.18 update releases

Minecraft's 1.18 update is right around the corner, and fans of the game are on the edge of their seats waiting for the next part of the Caves & Cliffs update. 1.18 is set to be released during the Winter season of 2021.

Part one of the Caves & Cliffs update, 1.17, was released to players over the summer on 8 June 2021. This part of the update introduced players to new blocks, mobs, resources and more.

The 1.18 update is the second part of Caves & Cliffs. Along with this update, players will see tons of new features, biomes, and there will even be a new special mob added into the game named the Warden.

Before the 1.18 update comes out, players should download the 1.17 version to experience some features that were released over the summer and get a taste of the Caves & Cliffs update.

Most devices tend to auto update, but sometimes on Pocket Edition, the auto update may not work. In this article, players will learn how to download the 1.17 APK for Pocket edition!

Directions to download Minecraft 1.17 APK file for PE

It is very easy to download the latest Minecraft Pocket Edition update on all supported devices. Below are the steps listed to download the 1.17 APK file for the Pocket Edition version of Minecraft. Players are advised to try this version to get a grasp on how some Minecraft features have turned out.

To successfully download the update, follow the steps listed below:

Open the Play Store on the supported device.

Search for Minecraft on the playstore and click on it.

Since the update is already released, it should give players an "Update" option that will appear on the screen.

Click on the update option and wait for the installation to complete.

Launch the game & have fun

